Hearts confirm a three-man interim management team after sacking Steven Naismith

Hearts have confirmed Liam Fox as interim manager after sacking head coach Steven Naismith. Fox steps up from his role as B team coach to take charge of the first team and will be assisted by Angus Beith and Lee Wallace.

The appointments are designed to give the Tynecastle board time to source a permanent manager. They dispensed with Naismith and his assistants Frankie McAvoy and Gordon Forrest on Sunday following an eighth successive loss at St Mirren on Saturday.

A statement released by the Edinburgh club read: “Heart of Midlothian Football Club can confirm that Liam Fox will take on the role of interim manager. The B team head coach will temporarily oversee first-team affairs whilst the board of directors undergoes the process of appointing a new management team. Liam will be assisted in his position of interim manager by Angus Beith and Lee Wallace, who currently assist with the B Team and Under-18s respectively.”

Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay told the club’s website: “The board met today to agree a way forward, and the process of identifying and hiring a new management team has already begun. In the interim, we welcome Liam, Angus and Lee to the first team and will give them all the backing they need, as I’m sure the supporters will, in order to turn around the present situation.

“Updates will be provided to supporters in due course but, in the meantime, I would ask our fans to continue their unrivalled backing of the team when we host Ross County at Tynecastle Park on Saturday as, together, we strive to take positive steps forward.”