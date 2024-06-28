SNS Group

Home fans are preparing to attend Tynecastle Park in their numbers again

With season tickets selling steadily as Hearts fans anticipate another progressive year in Gorgie, the relationship between club and supporters is strong. Tynecastle Park will host European league-stage ties this coming season for the second time in three years in what is further evidence of the development. It seems every Hearts follower wants a seat to see their team just now.

They are not the only ones. Many supporters of other clubs rank Tynecastle as the best away day in Scotland because of its atmosphere. There is external interest in how many tickets will be allocated to travelling supporters for the 2024/25 campaign. Due to ongoing demands from their own fanbase, Hearts officials have no plans to alter their policy on away allocations.

They are close to selling out season tickets for a third successive year, meaning 15,500 seats will be commanded by Jambos at every home game. Away allocations were reduced to 650 last summer for every club except Hibs, and that arrangement will continue for at least another year.

That means Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and every other Premiership team visiting Tynecastle will be given one section of the Roseburn Stand for their supporters. Hibs will continue to be given the full stand for Edinburgh derby matches as part of a long-standing reciprocal agreement between themselves and Hearts aimed at maximising atmosphere in those fixtures.