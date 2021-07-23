Hearts confirm exit of defender who joins Championship side on loan
Hearts have confirmed Chris Hamilton has joined Arbroath on loan until January.
The versatile defender featured for the Smokies in a recent friendly ahead against St Johnstone ahead of his move.
Hamilton, a tenacious and committed competitor, played at right-back in the absence of former Hearts full-back Jason Thomson.
The 20-year-old spent last season out on loan at League One Dumbarton and fourth tier Stirling Albion where he featured in midfield.
The previous campaign saw Hamilton impress in the centre of defence for Cowdenbeath in League Two.
Hearts are keen for the player to get experience at a higher level
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell revealed a conversation with former boss Craig Levein encouraged him to make a move for Hamilton who has made one senior appearance for the Tynecastle side.
“When I spoke to Robbie Neilson he was keen to help,” he said. “Chris was at Stirling last year but Hearts want to get him to a higher level.”