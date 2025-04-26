Hearts head coach Neil Critchley | SNS Group

Hearts will kick off their post-split Premiership fixtures with a home game against Dundee on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was bitter disappointment when Hearts missed out on a top six place in their final fixture before the Premiership split took place earlier this month.

After battling to a goalless draw at fellow top six contenders Motherwell, Neil Critchley’s men slipped into the bottom half of the table as St Mirren’s 3-2 home win against Ross County ensured the Buddies will face the likes of Celtic, Hibs and Rangers during the final weeks of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was further disappointment for Hearts when thoughts of a Scottish Cup final appearance brought to end by a semi-final defeat against Aberdeen last weekend - and that meant Critchley and his players will now focus their attention on avoiding being dragged into a relegation battle during the remaining five games of a season full of contrasting emotions.

But what is the likelihood of Hearts ending the season in the bottom two and why is it likely we could see a Premiership record set this season?

How many points have clubs in the bottom two in the Premiership secured since the relegation play-off was introduced?

2013/14: Hibs (35 points), Hearts (23 points) 2014/15: Motherwell (36 points), St Mirren (30 points) 2015/16: Kilmarnock (36 points), Dundee United (28 points) 2016/17: Hamilton Academical (35 points), Inverness Caledonian Thistle (34 points) 2017/18: Patrick Thistle (33 points), Ross County (29 points) 2018/19: St Mirren (32 points), Dundee (21 points) 2019/20: Season suspended due to Covid-19 2020/21: Kilmarnock (36 points), Hamilton Academical (30 points) 2021/22: St Johnstone (35 points), Dundee (29 points) 2022/23: Ross County (34 points), Dundee United (31 points) 2023/24: Ross County (35 points), Livingston (25 points)

What does that mean for Hearts?

In theory, that should mean Critchley’s men are safe from relegation. As it stands ahead of Saturday’s home game with Dundee, Hearts are sat on 40 points from their 33 games and sit six points clear of their weekend opponents, who currently occupy the relegation play-off spot. Put simply, since the relegation play-off was introduced ahead of the 2013/14 season, no club has ever suffered relegation or faced a relegation play-off after collecting 40 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why could a new Premiership record be set this season?

Dundee boss Tony Docherty during his side's last visit to Tynecastle (Photo: Paul Devlin/SNS Group) | SNS Group

Dundee can probably consider themselves unfortunate to be sat in the relegation play-off spot after accumulating 34 points during the pre-split season as the average points total of the clubs to end the last ten complete seasons second from bottom in the Premiership table is 34.7 points. The highest points total achieved by a club that have gone on to compete in the relegation play-off is 36 points, which has happened on three occasions over the last 12 years. That means Dundee would need just one win to set a new record if they finish the post-split season second from bottom in the table - although Kilmarnock and Ross County, who are both sat on 35 points in ninth and tenth place respectively, are also in the mix.

Your next Hearts read: Dundee boss eyes Hearts 'retribution' after Tynecastle Scottish Cup exit ahead of Scottish Premiership clash