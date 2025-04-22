Michael Stewart didn't hold back when discussing Hearts' Scottish Cup semi final defeat to Aberdeen and the club's statement in the aftermath (Pic: SNS) | SNS Group

The former Jambos midfielder has accused the club of ‘playing to the gallery’ after their statement following the Scottish Cup defeat to Aberdeen.

Former Hearts midfielder Michael Stewart launched a long and fiery tirade not just against referee John Beaton but also against the club itself following their Scottish Cup semi final exit to Aberdeen.

The BBC Scotland and Premier Sports pundit was speaking with former Rangers and Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton as well as host Darrell Currie on the latest episode of the Scottish Football Social Club show. It came after Hearts released a statement questioning the actions of Beaton who sent off Michael Steinwender and Cammy Devlin with the Jambos being beaten 2-1 in extra time and finishing the match with nine men.

Stewart touched on multiple issues from the match itself to head coach Neil Critchley and the board of directors, making reference to previous comments made by CEO Andrew Critchley. You can watch the full segment on Premier Sports YouTube channel or read what was said below...

Michael Stewart takes aim at Hearts hierarchy after Scottish Cup exit

First up, Stewart spoke on Cammy Devlin’s sending off in the semi final defeat to Aberdeen. He also touched on the match as a whole.

He said: “First and foremost, Hearts were the better team in the first half in regards to a straight shoot out between the two teams. The sending off just before half time changes the dynamic completely so it becomes a different style of game and then Heart's as a defensive outfit I thought looked pretty comfortable.

“Aberdeen huffed and puffed without really threatening them too much. Touching on the second yellow card, just ludicrous. Okay it's a free kick it's a free kick, John Beaton understandably gives it but it's never a yellow card and I just find that so disappointing.

“Now I see Hearts’ statement coming out and you understand the frustration of course, it's a semi-final and the referee's made a mistake. I'm trying to be as balanced as possible, I don't think you could say it had a material effect on the game that second yellow card.”

Host Darrell Currie jumped in at this point, asking: “How could you say that though? Because even psychologically you're hanging on with 10 then, you go down to nine, it's a bad decision as well. I know what you're saying, that might not have had an impact on the goal. Do you not think it's still a massive moment in the game, who even knows that the placings of the players on the eventual winning goal having an extra man in the park might have helped?"

Stewart responded: “I hear all you're saying and there is an argument for that but in my view it's not like, for example they've scored straight from the free kick, or there's been another incident in the middle of the park where they've lost the ball and they're outnumbered because there's a man down. I get what you're saying but I don't see it as being so blatant that it was a direct consequence of that sending off that led to the goal.

“They were good Hearts, they were. There's credit to be given there but the most important thing is getting through a cup final and that's what Aberdeen have done. Aberdeen were poor but they managed to get through to a cup final and that's all that really counts and for Hearts, as much as you can point to certain things and say the performance was good, that sending off has changed the game, defensively they looks sound. There's bigger picture issues and bigger picture decisions to be made about Hearts and I just don't think that this game alters or changes that dramatically.”

Discussing Neil Critchley’s half time substitutions where defender Frankie Kent and Craig Halkett replaced strikers James Wilson and Elton Kabangu, Stewart commented: “It's a fair enough point but this is what I would say about what happened there and forgive me for going back and harping on about this point but it's a pertinent point as far as I'm concerned. If Hearts had a balanced team with pace you could have gone to the defensive setup that they had and still been a real threat going forward.

“So it becomes a difficult situation for Neil Critchley, does he leave himself a little bit more exposed at the back to try to have the threat up top or does he look to contain? It was effectively trying to play for penalties or trying to get a set piece and hope you get something from that but it's because the team and the squad is so imbalanced the options to be able to do other things were very slim.

“You look at the quality that comes on, Frankie Kent's a good defender, Craig Halkett barring the injuries is a very good defender and Kingsley likewise. They don't have the equivalent of that in forward areas or wide areas in terms of the quality so they become very limited in what they're able to do and I thought the decisions he's made almost paid off perfectly but at the same time it still highlights what that team has been sorely lacking for years.”

Hutton and Stewart react to Hearts club statement

Reacting to the statement released by Hearts, Alan Hutton commented: “I don't have a problem with it, personally. I think if they feel the need to let everybody know and voice their opinion on what's happened to them this season, then no problem. I think the Cammy Devlin one, it was rubbish.

“The second you look up, he's not even looking, he's going to clear the ball, and he catches him on the foot. Play on, they still had possession of the ball, they could have still attacked, they could have done something, so they could have just went, right, play on, and then after it, the referee just has to say to them, look, watch what you're doing, you've already been booked, just calm it, or whatever it may be. I've not got a problem with Hearts coming out and saying what they feel moving forward, and it needs to get better, because at times it hasn't been good enough, simple as that.”

Stewart then returned to the conversation, saying: "I was just going to say, not that I disagree with that, but I just feel at times, clubs coming out with statements like that and then saying 'don't take our silence for inaction'. Previously in the season that was a quote that they came out with. I just feel it's playing to the galleries a wee bit.

“I suppose it's probably just my slight hesitation and reluctance to feel like the board are making good decisions. I'm probably being a wee bit prejudice this year in terms of all the other things that I've got concerns about with the board.

“There was a fairly heated debate that I heard. Big Chris Sutton was saying that Neil Critchley's job was to keep hearts up, which is utter garbage, like total nonsense. Use Andrew McKinley's own words, he said himself, way after Neil Critchley had already been appointed, that he still felt they were going to get in the top six, and they were going to qualify for Europe. So there's a stark difference between getting into Europe, top six, and qualifying for Europe, and getting relegated. There's a huge difference between those two things.

“The job was not for hearts to stay in the division. The job was clearly to try and push to get into the top six. They've not done that. My issues and my concerns are that for a number of years, footballing decisions have been poor and, also, which probably leads me to say what I just said there about feeling like they're playing to the galleries slightly is that Hearts are a fan-owned club, which I think is brilliant, but in any system like that, you still have a hierarchy, and you still have to have people, strong people making strong decisions.

“I feel too often, they follow what they hear outside. To me, that is not a healthy way to run something. You can't run by committee. It doesn't work and when you look at the poor footballing decisions that have been made, managerial appointments, not a particularly great track record, you look at the deficiencies in the squad, and it's been like that for a number of years. Not particularly great. This is a club that takes huge sums of money in from the fans

“I don't think it's been spent and invested as wisely as it could. The business side of the club has been done brilliantly for a number of years. Fantastic. The whole setup of the club is perfectly placed for Hearts. Over the last three or four years, with the guaranteed group stage European football, to have kicked on and I don't think it has kicked on. I think it's stagnated slightly and now they're in the bottom six, which is regression.

“So, to look at the status quo and Neil Critchley moving into next season. Is he the manager? Is he not the manager? Or whatever, right? I mean, it's irrespective of whether he stays or he goes. You can guarantee that if he's in charge to start the next season, if they don't start the season well, you know what happens. Come October, November, it will be rinse and repeat."

Stewart questions Jamestown Analytics role in Hearts recruitment

Finally, the former Jambos midfielder brought the role that Jamestown Analytics plays in the club’s recruitment of players into the spotlight. It came after his fellow panellists had brought up the new contracts signed by Adam Forrester and James Wilson last week.

On those deals, Stewart said: “This is catch up. This is stuff that has been apparent to many people. I'm not suggesting it's the manager's fault. I'm still talking about the club as a whole here. When you then talk about the manager, for example, look, I'm just not sure. He's not a leader for me. Are Hearts going to maximise their potential with the current set-up in place. I don't think they will. That's just my honest opinion.

“Let's look at the recruitment side of things here in Jamestown Analytics. I'm not really sure why or how you need a data analytics company to tell you about Harry Milne, who's a left-back in the Scottish Championship.Send your scout, use his two eyes and tell you what he thinks.

"Jamie McCart, I don't understand why you need the data. Surely you merge the two things, the data and your eyes, to then form the opinion. There has to be an identity to that and my fear is that it becomes a little bit of a discord group and that becomes more difficult to knit things together. Great to see young Wilson and Forrester getting new contracts but I do think you need to really, really be careful and make sure that that spine of the team, not just the periphery, but the spine of the team, is more domestic.

"I think it is a big summer because there's a group of players there as well who have done very well over a number of years but they are at the stage where they probably need to be replaced in the squad as a whole. The likes of Kingsley's been picking up a few injuries. He becomes more difficult to rely upon. Craig Halkett even more so. Lawrence Shankland is probably going to leave, it would look like.

"The midfield as a whole, of which there is a plethora of midfielders, but none of them that balance out with Beningame, who is a good player, I thought he was very good on Saturday. He just needs that support around him and he's not really got that, so he needs more support in the middle of the park. He needs wide players, he needs another winger.

"They've obviously signed a right back, that's one that they need. What's going to happen with Craig Gordon? That's an interesting one. 42-year-old, Scotland's number one, but it doesn't appear like they're moving forward at the moment, I'm not sure. So there is a fair bit of work that's needed."