Hearts defender Craig Halkett gets first Scotland call-up alongside Sunderland striker

The centre-back will meet up with the national team for Thursday’s friendly with Poland and will be joined by another new recruit in the form of Sunderland striker Ross Stewart.

Both players have been rewarded for outstanding form this season and could make their international debuts at Hampden Park.

Halkett’s displays in the centre of Hearts’ defence have contributed massively to their 14-point lead as comfortably the third-best team in the cinch Premiership.

Hearts Craig Halkett is to join the Scotland squad.

Injuries to John Souttar, Liam Cooper and Scott McKenna left Clarke short of defensive options. He opted to give Halkett a maiden call-up after watching the 26-year-old several times in recent months.

Stewart is also expected to be included after 22 goals in 43 games for Sunderland this season. He is in top form and will give added goal threat in attack, where Queens Park Rangers forward Lyndon Dykes has been recovering from injury.

More to follow….

