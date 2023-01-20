Hearts defender Stephen Kingsley reveals Toby Sibbick injury 'excuse' and his concussion setback
Hearts defender Stephen Kingsley has revealed what was behind the injury to Toby Sibbick which gave him the opportunity to play for the last 15 minutes against Aberdeen.
Sibbick limped off after requiring treatment in the 75th minute of the 5-0 victory. It allowed Kingsley to make a welcome return to action for the first time since Christmas Eve due to concussion. The Scotland international enjoyed the opportunity to get back on the pitch ahead of what he regards as the “biggest game of the season” against Hibs. But Sibbick’s injury is not thought to be as serious as first feared.
“It’s just a bit of cramp,” said Kingsley, who joked: “He has new boots and he cramps up a bit when he wears new boots, which is the worst excuse I’ve ever heard! But it doesn't bother me because I got on, so I’m happy.”
Kingsley is desperate to be involved again in Sunday’s Scottish Cup clash at Easter Road after sitting on the sidelines for four weeks due to concussion. “It is frustrating no matter how the team is doing, but really frustrating when they are not doing so well and you are unable to do anything to help the boys out,” he explained. “But, equally, when they are winning and enjoying that positive feeling you want to be involved.”
Kingsley followed the guidance after his head knock against Dundee United on Christmas Eve, but it didn’t impact on his Christmas. “For me, it was the third or fourth day when I started to get some symptoms,” he added. “Everyone is different, but I started to get different symptoms.
“It was even more frustrating because I thought I was okay and I would get back quickly. Concussions are different for everyone and my symptoms have been sporadic. You need to really listen to your body and how you are feeling because it is, potentially, a big injury.
“It is very frustrating and it is not like a hamstring where you feel it and that’s it. But, thankfully, hopefully, I am all in the clear now.”
He added: “We have been unlucky with this. We have Peter [Haring] and Andy [Halliday] with this as well and it has just been a bit of bad luck. Although, with all our injuries, that is something we are going through this season. So we need to make sure we are all right to come back and not rush it too much.”
Loan signing James Hill, Sibbick and Kye Rowles have performed very well as a back three in the last two matches, giving manager Robbie Neilson a decision to make now that Kingsley is available. Ordinarily, the 28-year-old would be first pick at left-sided centre-back.
“We have brought in quality in the new signings and it's great for the team, but as an individual player you don't want to miss any games,” Kingsley added. “It is hard to watch whether we are not doing so well or if we are enjoying good times.
“You always want to be a part of it and being in the stand is hard. It is good seeing the boys do so well, but you want to be playing. I think I speak for everyone, we are all buzzing and hoping to play on Sunday.”