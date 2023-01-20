Sibbick limped off after requiring treatment in the 75th minute of the 5-0 victory. It allowed Kingsley to make a welcome return to action for the first time since Christmas Eve due to concussion. The Scotland international enjoyed the opportunity to get back on the pitch ahead of what he regards as the “biggest game of the season” against Hibs. But Sibbick’s injury is not thought to be as serious as first feared.

“It’s just a bit of cramp,” said Kingsley, who joked: “He has new boots and he cramps up a bit when he wears new boots, which is the worst excuse I’ve ever heard! But it doesn't bother me because I got on, so I’m happy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kingsley is desperate to be involved again in Sunday’s Scottish Cup clash at Easter Road after sitting on the sidelines for four weeks due to concussion. “It is frustrating no matter how the team is doing, but really frustrating when they are not doing so well and you are unable to do anything to help the boys out,” he explained. “But, equally, when they are winning and enjoying that positive feeling you want to be involved.”

Kingsley followed the guidance after his head knock against Dundee United on Christmas Eve, but it didn’t impact on his Christmas. “For me, it was the third or fourth day when I started to get some symptoms,” he added. “Everyone is different, but I started to get different symptoms.

“It was even more frustrating because I thought I was okay and I would get back quickly. Concussions are different for everyone and my symptoms have been sporadic. You need to really listen to your body and how you are feeling because it is, potentially, a big injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is very frustrating and it is not like a hamstring where you feel it and that’s it. But, thankfully, hopefully, I am all in the clear now.”

He added: “We have been unlucky with this. We have Peter [Haring] and Andy [Halliday] with this as well and it has just been a bit of bad luck. Although, with all our injuries, that is something we are going through this season. So we need to make sure we are all right to come back and not rush it too much.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Kingsley returned to action against Aberdeen on Wednesday and is desperate to play against Hibs in thew Scottish Cup. Picture: Mark Scates / SNS

Loan signing James Hill, Sibbick and Kye Rowles have performed very well as a back three in the last two matches, giving manager Robbie Neilson a decision to make now that Kingsley is available. Ordinarily, the 28-year-old would be first pick at left-sided centre-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have brought in quality in the new signings and it's great for the team, but as an individual player you don't want to miss any games,” Kingsley added. “It is hard to watch whether we are not doing so well or if we are enjoying good times.