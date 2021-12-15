Hearts defender Tegan Browning on combing school with football: ´The ultimate goal is to be a professional', she says

Tegan Browning signed for Hearts from Boroughmuir Thistle in the summer

The 17-year-old centre-back, who joined the club in July from Boroughmuir Thistle, has had a whirlwind season so far.

She has established herself in the first-team at SWPL1 level, forming a solid centre-back partnership with Georgia Hunter, and has been rewarded for her form with a call up to the Scotland U-19 squad for the European Championship qualifiers.

Hearts head coach Eva Olid has moved training from twice to five times a week as part of a plan to evolve the women into a full-time professional outfit.

Tegan Browning has established herself in the centre of defence for Hearts this season

Part of the focus of the increased intensity at training, as well as the increased number of sessions, has been on improving technical ability. Browning is loving every minute of it.

“I’m still at school full-time, so life can get very busy and it isn’t easy but I love playing for Hearts so much so it’s worth the challenge,” she told the club website.

“Ultimately, I try to fit in everything I can. I think it’ll be worth the sacrifice of giving up my social life to be the best that I can be.

“I work really hard at school, and I try to do my best no matter what I’m doing. It’s hard to keep that balance, but it’ll serve me well in the future. The ultimate goal is to be a professional footballer, and do what I love.”

She was playing at SWPL2 level with fellow Capital club Boroughmuir last season, but says the top league is a big step up.

She added: “I’ve loved every minute of being at Hearts so far, with the increased amount and intensity of training that we’re doing.

“It’s a whole new level to SWPL2, playing against established international players from Scotland and all across the world, and it’s something I’m absolutely loving.

“I feel like I’m thriving under the pressure. I’ve played a lot this season and I can’t get enough of it.

“Playing against high-quality opposition at such a young age is really helping to mould me into the player I want to be."

