Hearts derby hero confirms the end of his career with a heartfelt message

Oliver Bozanic has called time on his playing days

Former Hearts midfielder Oliver Bozanic has brought an end to his football playing career after nearly 20 years. The 35-year-old Australian confirmed that he was hanging up his boots having spent the last 10 months as a free agent.

Bozanic left Western Sydney Wanderers earlier this year and has now decided to call time on his playing days. He spent two years with Hearts from 2018 until 2020, making 60 appearances and scoring seven goals. He became an Edinburgh derby hero in one of his final games in maroon when he scored a stunning goal in the 3-1 win over Hibs at Easter Road in March 2020.

Bozanic also represented English clubs Reading, Woking, Cheltenham Town and Aldershot Town, plus Luzern in Switzerland, Ventforet Kofu of Japan, and the Australian sides Central Coast Mariners, Melbourne Victory, Melbourne City and Perth Glory. At international level, he won seven caps for his country and played at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

In a statement on social media, the player explained that he had enjoyed an incredible journey in his chosen sport. “After nearly 20 incredible years, it’s time to hang up the boots,” he said. “From the moment I first kicked a ball, my dream was to play professional football, to play in Europe, represent my country, and push to be the best person and player I could be.

“This beautiful game has given me more than I could have ever imagined. It’s shaped me, taught me, and made me who I am today. The power of this game will never cease to amaze me. A heartfelt thankyou to everyone who made this journey so special ... these memories will stay with me forever.”