Tynecastle side aiming to reach the quarter-finals

Craig Halkett is fit and available for Hearts’ Premier Sports Cup tie at St Mirren on Saturday. However, head coach Derek McInnes is facing a selection dilemma in midfield with seven players competing to play. The match in Paisley provides an opportunity for the Edinburgh club to reach seven wins from seven competitive games under McInnes, but there are various decisions to be made on their starting line-up.

Halkett is certain to play in central defence despite holding his upper thigh towards the end of last week’s Premiership win at Dundee United. He seemed to overstretch but did not suffer any lasting effects. “Aye, he's fine. He has trained. I don't know what that was but he's fine and he looked good in training,” McInnes confirmed to the Edinburgh News. Midfield is rather more complex as seven players are now available in that department.

Cammy Devlin, Oisin McEntee and Blair Spittal all played in Hearts’ opening two Premiership wins over Aberdeen and United. Tomas Magnusson is a recent signing from the Icelandic club Valur Reykjavik, while Beni Baningime and Calem Niewenhof have both recovered from injury. Those three featured in Tuesday’s 8-1 closed-door friendly win against Ross County along with fellow midfielder Sander Kartum, who is out of favour in the first team.

McInnes admitted the difficulties of trying to fit everyone into his squad. “The first protocol is playing well. When you've got most of the boys playing well and training well, then sometimes it can be horses for horses and what you think is best,” he said. “It’s maybe what you're looking for more in the game. During the League Cup groups, obviously players were given minutes but I had an idea in mind about the Aberdeen game. There were definitely eight or nine starters for that game. I was making sure they were getting enough minutes so they were prepared for it.

“Then you get to the Aberdeen game and we beat a team who finished fifth last season. We then beat a team who finished fourth last season [United]. We're now playing a team who finished sixth in St Mirren, so it's three top-six teams. As a bottom-six team last year, it's not as if we've got a right to win these games. We're still getting to where we need to get to, but we have still got to find ways to win. That has pleased us. Hopefully we can win this game on Saturday. It offers a different test to both games that we've had. It's a test we feel, hopefully, that we have the squad and the answers to try and give ourselves the best chance of winning it.

“We had two centre-midfield players available at one point for one of the games. Now, as you say, there's a few coming back. Magnusson has been added. Kartum was terrific in the bounce game as well. Magnusson, I thought, was really impressive. So, it is tough. Yan [Dhanda] has moved to Dundee on loan and I hope that goes well for him, but there is still real strength and depth - defensively, in midfield and in attacking areas. It's a puzzle, really, a lot of times. It's a conundrum to pick the best team.”

New Hearts signings make team selection tough for Derek McInnes

After nine new signings since the end of last season, Hearts’ first-team squad currently contains 29 players. McInnes and his coaching staff face tough decisions for every game on both the starting line-up and which substitutes to select. “I've been quite clear on the two teams that were picked for the first two league games. I've had an idea of what we wanted,” explained McInnes. “Obviously, some of the newer lads and the ones who are a wee bit behind can sometimes force your hand if you think they're just still a wee bit undercooked.

“You look at our numbers for training, and you look at various things, but a lot of the time you judge it with your eyes. You look at the opposition and you think, well, they might struggle against that type of player, or we need to be stronger in this area, or we need to be able to deal with that striker. There are loads of things that come into picking a team. We decided against too many changes.

“I was pleased in general with the Aberdeen game. We only made one change against Dundee United, Alan [Forrest] for Borch, and the rest got a chance to go again. We weren't sure if United were going to play a back four, because obviously they had an issue at wing-back, or if they would use a back five. I thought they would have been a back five of some sort. You are second-guessing the opposition and you look at them, but it's important to focus on what we want to do in the game as well.”

The St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson habitually favours a three-man defensive system with attack-minded wing-backs. His 3-5-2 formation is similar to that used by Hearts in their two league games to date. Robinson’s attacking focal point is 6ft 3in striker Mikael Mandron, although Saints did not manage to score in their opening two Premiership matches. They lost 1-0 at Celtic and drew 0-0 at home against Motherwell.

“I watched the game last week against Motherwell and they would have been disappointed. They would probably expect to win their home games, but Motherwell were good,” said McInnes. “St Mirren, over a period of time now, have been pretty consistent with their performances. Stevie likes a big striker and there's nothing wrong with that. I like that as well at times. They play up to them and they get good support to them.

“They ask a lot of their wing-backs and there's a strength and experience about them. They've got a bit of know-how about them and I think that comes from their manager, so it's a tough game. I'm sure, when the draw was made, we both had the same sort of reaction to it. You sail through your cup games and as a seeded team you were probably hoping for maybe a slightly easier game.

“I'm actually not mad on the seeded thing anyway. I don't really believe in it. I think for teams in Europe, fine. I think they should come in when they come in. In terms of the cup competition, you expect to play tough games if you're going to go the whole way. This is definitely a tough game.”

