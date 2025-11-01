The Jambos gaffer was full of praise as the summer signing netted his first goals for the club in a comfortable afternoon at Tynecastle.

Pierre Landry Kaboré “let people know what he’s all about” according to Hearts boss Derek McInnes after his side’s comfortable 4-0 Scottish Premiership win over Dundee in which the summer signing netted two goals.

The Burkinabe forward was in from the start and took his chance in front of the Gorgie faithful with two poachers finishes to help send the Jambos nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership. Lawrence Shankland added to his tally for the season and Tómas Bent Magnússon also grabbed his first goal in maroon to wrap up a comfortable three points for the league leaders.

It wasn’t a five start performance from Hearts by any means but it was professional and it was more than enough so see of a uninspired visiting Dundee team. After the match. McInnes spoke to the press to dissect the result.

Speaking about Kabore’s impact on the match, McInnes said: “I thought Kabore arrived today, he let people know what he's all about. Him and a few others are starting to build that reputation.

“He's got to play with aggression. Sometimes you can't always show that in training because obviously it's training against your teammates and you try to be competitive. But he's a physical player, he's a good size but he's got lovely feet but he starting point for him is his aggression. He can't just go out and try and show he's a good player.

“I think a wee bit he was getting the game the wrong way round at the start when he first came in. He wanted to show the lads he's a good player, which is fine but what we need him for in Scottish football is to make sure he has that focal point and that kind of physicality to the front line.

“Then show your skills off the back of that. think since he came back from his international hat-trick, obviously the first Hearts player to score an international hat-trick, sometimes when I watch his goals back, I think, thank God he's mine, he looks the real deal.

“Maybe sometimes you just need to see him in that game situation. We've seen wee bits and pieces in bounce games, we've seen wee bits and pieces in training all the time. And his attitude has been great, he's been really supportive like the rest of the lads when the team's winning.

“He takes as much pleasure in the team winning when he's not involved. So that's why it's really important for all these boys, particularly Landry today, that we take pleasure in the impact he's had on the team. And he should feel so good about himself.”

McInnes also revealed that the hamstring injury picked up by Brazilian midfielder Ageu in training doesn’t appear as bad as initially feared. In fact, the summer signing could very well be back fit in time for their next match against Dundee United.

“The boy was in such a bad place yesterday,” said McInnes. “Thankfully, the club reacted quickly. We got him a quick scan at one o'clock.We managed to rush him down there. We got the news last night. I'd been in touch with him last night ahead of the final results and tried to be positive.

“Thankfully, he should be fit for Dundee United. He'll be fine. It was just a little, a wee scare, to be honest.It was just a wee bit of fluid when they took a bit of an impact. But he's telling me today 100% he'll be fit for Dundee United. So he's on the back of his last injury.I'm just glad it was his other hamstring because if it had been the same one, then you'd start to worry.

“I was pretty confident it was nothing significant. Thankfully, that is the case.”