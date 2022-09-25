Hearts duo Barrie McKay and Stephen Kingsley handed Scotland call-up
Hearts duo Barrie McKay and Stephen Kingsley have been called up by Scotland boss Steve Clarke for Tuesday night’s National League decider against Ukraine.
They have both been added to the squad ahead of the trip to Krakow in Poland after the withdrawal of Scott McKenna and Kieran Tierney through injury. Scott McTominay is also suspended.
The Hearts pair have been consistent performers for Robbie Neilson’s men this season and many observers were surprised that they were omitted from the original squad.
They now have an opportunity, however, to double their international caps tally. Both won their only previous cap in a friendly against France in 2016 when coming on as second-half substitutes.
Kingsley and McKay link up with club captain Craig Gordon, who produced a series of stunning saves to help Scotland defeat Republic of Ireland 2-1 at Hampden on Saturday.
Scotland need a draw in the final Group B1 fixture in neutral Krakow on Tuesday night to win the group be promoted to League A.
Arsenal full-back Tierney sustained a head knock in the first half of the 2-1 win over Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park on Saturday night. He was replaced by Celtic left-back Greg Taylor, who, in the absence of injured skipper Andy Robertson, is likely to keep his place. But Kingsley provides cover at both left-back and left-sided centre-back.
Nottingham Forest centre-back McKenna picked up a knock, with Manchester United midfielder McTominay's late booking proving costly. All three would have been almost certain starters against Ukraine and now Clarke will have to reshuffle his squad for the crucial match which could, with a positive result, also enhance Scotland's chances of qualifying for the next European Championship.