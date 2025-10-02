In a match that means so much to so many in the Capital, whenever Hearts play Hibs, someone has the chance to be a hero.

Derek McInnes’ men have enjoyed a superb start to the season so far, sitting top of the SPFL Premiership table. The Jambos recent hammering of Falkirk meant they’ve accumulated sixteen points from a possible eighteen so far. Despite being unbeaten themselves, Hibs would move eleven points behind their rivals if they left Tynecastle with a defeat.

From back to Paul Hartley’s hat-trick at Hampden to Aaron Hickey’s more recent last minute wonder-goal at Easter Road, there have been so many so many memorable Hearts victories over their rivals over the year. Here’s a look at Nine of them:

1 . Hearts 5-1 Hibs (19/05/12) Where else to start? A Rudi Skacel brace, plus goals from Darren Barr, Danny Grainger and Ryan McGowan won the Scottish Cup in emphatic fashion against their bitter rivals.

2 . Hibs 1-2 Hearts (22/09/19) After goals from Stephen Mallan and Uche Ikpeazu, 17-year old Aaron Hickey stepped up to win it for Hearts at Easter Road in the last minute.

3 . Hibs 0-1 Hearts (27/12/23) Another dramatic last-gasp winner, who can forget Shankland doing his best impression of Boeing 747 at Easter Road?