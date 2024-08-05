Hearts' Europa League pot revealed for today's UEFA draw

NW

The Edinburgh club are due to be paired with their opponents at 12pm

UEFA have narrowed down the list of Hearts’ potential European opponents by revealing pots for today’s Europa League play-off draw. The Edinburgh club are unseeded and have been grouped with eight teams from across the Continent as they wait to discover who they will face later this month.

They will play one of the following: The winners of Braga [Por] v Servette [Sui], the winners of Molde [Nor] v Cercle Brugge [Bel], the winners of Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih [Ukr] v Viktoria Plzen [Cze], or the losers of Midtjylland [Den] v Ferencvaros [Hun]. The Midtjylland v Ferencvaros tie is a Champions League third-round qualifying match, so the losers would drop into the Europa League play-off to potentially meet Hearts. The other three ties are all Europa League third-round qualifiers, so the winners would progress.

UEFA plan to conduct the play-off draw at 12pm UK time today so Hearts supporters will not have long to wait to discover which two teams they need to focus on. The draw will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+. The first team drawn out is expected to play the first leg at home and the second away, although this can change and must be confirmed either way by 5pm today.

The play-off first-leg games are scheduled to take place on Thursday 22 August, with the return legs on Thursday 29 August. Kick-off times will be confirmed by Friday 9 August. Hearts will progress to the tournament’s new-look league phase if they are successful over both legs. If not, they have a parachute into the Conference League.

