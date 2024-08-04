SNS Group

Tynecastle officials close to agreeing terms with one of their most influential figures

Contract talks between Hearts and Stephen Kingsley are nearing a conclusion, with the player poised to commit his future to the Edinburgh club. Kingsley is keen to stay at Tynecastle Park and the Edinburgh News has learned that an agreement on a new deal is expected imminently.

The versatile defender is considered a key member of the Hearts squad and an influential figure within the dressing-room. A calf injury prevented him taking part in pre-season games but he is now back in full training and was named among the substitutes for Saturday’s goalless season-opening draw with Rangers.

Discussions aimed at confirming the final details of Kingsley’s new deal are due to take place and Hearts officials are not anticipating any major complications. Head coach Steven Naismith declared today that he would like to keep the 30-year-old at Tynecastle for the rest of his career.

“I’m really confident that will get agreed and he will be here,” said Naismith. “I hope he’s here until he retires, if I’m honest. He is a really good pro, somebody who drives standards. He has got the experience of playing in Scotland, going down to England and playing at international level. He is a character we want to keep so I’m hoping that will get done.”

Kingsley joined Hearts after leaving Hull City in October 2020, initially on a contract until the end of the 2020/21 season. He signed a new contract in January 2021 to remain with Hearts until summer 2022. He further extended his agreement in January 2022 by signing a three-and-a-half-year deal which runs until summer 2025.

He is a Scotland internationalist with two caps who emerged from Falkirk’s youth system and joined Swansea City in 2014. After loan spells at Yeovil Town and Crewe Alexandra, he moved to Hull in 2017.

