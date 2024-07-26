Hearts explain Beni Baningime's absence and when Stephen Kingsley can return

SNS Group

Both players have been sidelined during pre-season

Stephen Kingsley’s absence from Hearts’ pre-season programme has been longer than club or player wanted, but he is now back in full training. He is close to returning to match action following a calf injury which hindered him as players were put through their paces over the last four weeks.

The influential defender has an outside chance of being involved in Saturday’s final pre-season friendly as Hearts take on Fleetwood Town in Lancashire. “Kingsley is back training now. His calf is tight and it's at a point where you don't want to make it worse,” reported the Tynecastle head coach, Steven Naismith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have monitored what he has been doing in training and he is getting better each day. Whether he plays this weekend or not will be a late call, then we will see where it goes.”

Naismith said he would consider selecting Kingsley against Rangers in the opening Premiership match next week even if he does not appear against Fleetwood. “If he gets through this week in full training, but then if we don't feel the Fleetwood game is right for him because we want another full week's training next week, I would have no issue playing him [against Rangers].

“He has a lot of experience and he is a good professional so I would be comfortable with that. James Penrice will be involved against Fleetwood so, regarding the left-back area, players are coming back. That's a good sign.”

Midfielder Beni Baningime remains sidelined with an issue at the top of his calf. “Beni isn't training yet. He is still not out on the grass,” said Naismith. “It's the back of his knee, top of his calf. On the face of it, it's not that serious an injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's just an awkward one. There's a lack of bloodflow through that area and it's a slow recovery at times. That's where he is. It's day-to-day at the moment regarding how quickly he is back on the grass - but he isn't out there at the moment.”