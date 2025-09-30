Edinburgh derby is the highlight of the SPFL Premiership weekend

A conversation between the Hearts head coach Derek McInnes and Scotland manager Steve Clarke on Monday determined Craig Gordon’s Scotland fate. The 42-year-old was, unexpectedly, recalled to the international squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Belarus. The decision brought an element of surprise because Gordon’s last competitive match was 3 May, but McInnes is comfortable with the situation.

Gordon played 45 minutes in Hearts’ 6-0 friendly win over Falkirk at Riccarton on Tuesday. Beset by shoulder and hamstring injuries in recent months, the goalkeeper is close to returning at club level but an international recall definitely came from left field. He replaced Hearts colleague Zander Clark, left out of the squad following Scotland’s opening two qualifiers earlier this month.

Hearts are preparing to host Hibs at Tynecastle Park in Saturday’s Edinburgh derby before international fortnight begins. Gordon can improve fitness training with Scotland during that club football hiatus, although Nottingham Forest’s Angus Gunn is expected to remain Clarke’s first-choice goalkeeper.

“I spoke with Steve and he was looking to find out exactly how fit Craig was,” explained McInnes. “Craig managed to do some handling last Thursday. At the start of last week, things weren't clear about where his fitness was. We'd even thought about sending him for a further scan. He did some handling, he trained on Friday and he did some one-to-one with Paul Gallacher [Hearts’ goalkeeping coach] on Saturday.

“He had Sunday off and he's trained on Monday. As far as we're concerned, Craig's fit. We'd be more than happy if he was going to be involved with the squad, if that was the case. We'll get a few days off after Hibs. We'll be training the first few days and then the lads will get three or four days off. It'll be good for Craig just to keep training with Scotland.”

McInnes insisted he wasn’t shocked that Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland did not make the latest squad despite scoring seven goals in 10 club games this season. “No, not surprised,” said the manager. “I'd like Lawrence to be involved with the squad. I'm sure Lawrence and anybody else who isn’t in the squad will be the same.

“I think it's important that all these Scottish players who have been there and thereabout are motivated to be part of the World Cup. Hopefully we can get there. The results have been there and I think it's a huge carrot for any player to be involved in. Lawrence is no different.

“Lawrence's game is in such a good place. You see him, he is strutting about Tynecastle as if he owns the place. His game is so confident. His goal [against Falkirk on Saturday] epitomises that. He's been first-class for us. Obviously, Steve has got a job to do. He was pleased with the strikers last time out. Hopefully in time, Lawrence will get himself involved.”

Shankland will again lead Hearts’ forward line against Hibs, but McInnes will not have Brazilian midfielder Eduardo Ageu available. He is still recovering from a hamstring problem following his debut at Livingston last month. Hearts are hopeful he will be back for their Premiership visit to Kilmarnock on 18 October. “Ageu, he's not going to make this one,” admitted McInnes.

“We always knew it was a wee bit of a long shot. His scan results were really healthy in terms of going along as we'd hoped. He'll use the international break in the week, building up to the next one after that. We can really, hopefully, top up that work. Hopefully, this will be the last game he isn’t available for. We'll see where we go from there. We've got no injuries from the weekend, so we're as we were.”

Hearts goalkeeper Ryan Fulton is still recovering from a torn groin sustained in August. His injury and Gordon’s delayed return prompted McInnes to sign the German keeper Alexander Schwolow before the transfer deadline. He has kept clean sheets in wins over Rangers and Falkirk in his first two appearances for the Edinburgh club.

“Ryan is not fit. He is probably going to be out for another six weeks or so,” confirmed McInnes. “He's got a significant injury. We're now approaching out 12th competitive game at the weekend. We've not had all our keepers fit. We've not had Craig fit. Bringing Alex in was 100 per cent the right decision. We're pleased with what Alex has given us but, when everybody is fit, then obviously we've got a lot of good goalkeepers.”

