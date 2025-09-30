Hearts score six in a friendly against SPFL Premiership opponents

Falkirk visited Riccarton this afternoon for a game behind closed doors

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of Hearts first-team players got useful game time this afternoon in a closed-door friendly against Falkirk. The two teams met in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday when the hosts won 3-0 at Tynecastle Park. This fixture took place on the training pitches at Riccarton and was used to give squad men some much-needed match action.

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon played 45 minutes, with Zander Clark also getting half the match. Gordon is working to return after shoulder and hamstring injuries and was a surprise call-up to the Scotland squad this morning. He replaced Clark, who was left out from the previous international squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defenders Michael Steinwender and Jamie McCart played against Falkirk as they strive to force themselves into head coach Derek McInnes’ starting line-up for competitive matches. Teenager Kenzie Nair also played from the start at left-back, with midfielder Tomas Magnusson at right-back. A four-man midfield of Alan Forrest, Sander Kartum, Blair Spittal and Sabah Kerjota lined up behind forwards Elton Kabangu and Pierre Landry Kabore. Teenager James Wilson came on as substitute and etched his name on the scoresheet.

Hearts won the match 6-0 with goals from Nair, Kabangu, Wilson, Kabore (2) and teenage forward Tommy North. The match was watched by McInnes and his coaching staff as they assess which players might be able to have an impact on Saturday’s Edinburgh derby against Hibs at Tynecastle. Those who have been part of the starting line-up for Premiership games lately did not take part as McInnes prepares his team to play their city rivals.

Gordon, Kabangu, Forrest and McCart played the first 45 minutes. Clark replaced Gordon at the interval and young players Euan Glasgow, Alfie Osborne, Stanley Wilson, Callum Sandilands, Bobby McLuckie and Gus Stevenson all featured as substitutes in the second half. Falkirk also utilised their squad ahead of Sunday’s Premiership match at home to Rangers but they were overwhelmed by Hearts, particularly in the first period.

McInnes revealed at a Riccarton press conference on Tuesday that Gordon would play in the bounce match following his Scotland call-up. “Craig has managed to put four or five days training together. He's playing in a bounce game for 45 minutes today,” said the head coach. “I spoke to Steve [Clarke] yesterday and we were happy that he was fully fit and back training, so he's in the squad. Steve was keen to put him back in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding Gordon’s experience to the international squad will be an added bonus for the Scotland coaching team. He and Rangers’ keeper Liam Kelly are competing with Nottingham Forest’s Angus Gunn, who kept goal for both World Cup qualifiers against Denmark and Belarus earlier this month. He is expected to retain the No.1 position against Greece and Belarus next month despite not playing any competitive football for Forest so far this season.

READ MORE: Big surprise in latest Scotland squad