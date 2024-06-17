Hearts explain Ryan Fulton's transfer alongside their plan for five goalkeepers

SNS Group

Coaching staff have set ideas in mind for each stopper next season

Ryan Fulton’s impending move from Hamilton Academical to Hearts surprised some supporters in Gorgie. Many expected younger goalkeepers Harry Stone and Liam McFarlane to gain promotion as part of their long-term Riccarton development. News of an incoming 28-year-old keeper from Scottish football’s third tier is not what was expected.

The Hearts management team have a very specific plan for each of their five goalies, though. Craig Gordon, 41, and Zander Clark, 31, will battle for first-choice status next season. Fulton has been recruited on a pre-contract agreement as back-up in the event of injuries or suspensions. Stone is joining Ayr United on loan, the fifth loan move for the 22-year-old as he edges nearer the point where he can challenge to be Hearts’ No.1. For 19-year-old McFarlane, there is also a loan transfer to come.

“During the second half of last season, we had Liam with the B team who could step up [into the first-team squad] if need be. Harry was out on loan [at Queen of the South]. We've now got to the summer and it's important Liam plays at a different level, so he will probably go out on loan along with Harry,” explained Steven Naismith, the Hearts head coach.

“We think those two are big prospects. The journey of a young goalie is totally different to any other player. Harry had a brilliant pre-season last summer and we said we would evaluate it at the end of the season. We expected him to go out and do well on loan. I had him and Liam with the B team and they definitely progressed from academy goalies into what I would class as first-team goalies.

“By that, I mean that the reaction saves they were making in first-team training were really good. They needed games. Harry got that last season. We discussed what is more important - him being behind Craigy and Zander and not playing many minutes, or him getting another full year of games.

“We thought there was more value in him going to a better level to progress so we've managed to do that. Liam is now in the position Harry was in a year ago. So, now we need a goalie to compete with the other two given we have extra European games.”

Hence the decision to pluck Fulton from South Lanarkshire, where he impressed under manager John Rankin. The former Hearts youth coach guided Hamilton back into the Scottish Championship via last season’s play-offs and remains in regular contact with Naismith.

“Ryan is somebody I've seen quite a lot over the last couple of seasons. I've watched a good bit of Hamilton because Ranks is there and I have an interest,” said Naismith. “Ryan is a very comfortable keeper to come into our surroundings. There is no pressure on him having to show anything. I think over time we will see his quality.

“He had an injury last season which was a difficult one for him. He got back to fitness and he will be a good addition for us. He is a good age and a good pro. He brings more than just being a goalie who is sitting behind Craigy and Zander. He was at Liverpool previously so it's a good signing.

“As I said, we've got two younger goalies who we feel have long-term potential. We don't want to bring somebody in who is going to stop that, but then we also would like a bit of experience and somebody who is willing to be on it, be ready and be a good professional, whilst understanding that the game time might not be there all the time. I think we have found the right one.”