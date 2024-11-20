Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hearts have confirmed that the British enterpreneur Tony Bloom is currently in talks to become a shareholder at Tynecastle Park. The discussions centre around Bloom gaining a minority stake in the club whilst investing a sum worth up to £10m.

He is also keen to obtain shares in Hearts. Bloom is already a minority shareholder at the Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise, another club in partnership with Jamestown. His discussions with the Gorgie hierarchy are expected to continue over the coming weeks and possibly into the New Year.

A Hearts spokesperson confirmed: “Tony Bloom has expressed an interest in investing in the club and becoming a minority shareholder. The discussions between the club and Bloom’s representatives are ongoing. As soon as there is anything definitive to announce, the club will make a statement.”

Hearts are owned by supporters through the fan-led group Foundation of Hearts, who hold 75.1 per cent of shares. Any proposal enabling Bloom to gain some of the FoH holding in the club would need ratified through a vote. It would require 90 per cent approval from more than 8,000 FoH members to go through as things stand.

However, the Foundation are looking to amend their articles of association at their AGM on 4 December this year. This would allow a slightly lower threshold for voting on certain matters relating to shareholding. FoH explained their plans in a document emailed to members.

It read: “It is possible that at some time in the future, the club may wish to issue new shares in connection with new external investment. There are therefore two purposes behind the proposed amendments to the Foundation’s Articles. The first concerns such a future potential share issue by the club. If the club issues new shares, then the proportion of shares held by the Foundation would decrease below its current holding of 75.1 per cent of shares in the club. But in order to issue those shares, the club requires the support of the Foundation.

“At present, in order to authorise the Foundation board to sell any of its shares in the club, you and the other current members of the Foundation must vote by a 90 per cent majority. In other words, 90 per cent or more of the members who vote must vote in favour of a proposed sale.

“The Foundation Board is therefore proposing that a new rule be introduced which would allow the Foundation to support a share issue which had the effect of reducing the Foundation’s shareholding to between 50.1 per cent and 75 per cent of the shares in the club provided 75 per cent of those Foundation members who voted on the issue voted in favour of the share issue. That is still a significant majority of the voting members. But the Foundation believes that the 75 per cent figure strikes the right balance between protecting the Foundation’s shareholding and allowing the club to move forward.

“If the club wanted to issue shares which would lead to the Foundation owning 50 per cent or less of the shares in the club, the Foundation Board would recommend that it would support such a course only if 90 per cent of Foundation members who voted on the issue voted in favour of the share issue. The much higher majority required reflects the Foundation’s continuing commitment to being the majority shareholder of the club.

“We are also seeking your backing to bring a sale of shares into line with an issue of shares as explained above. So, we are proposing that the rules governing the sale of shares reflect the same majority votes required. So, if the sale of shares reduced the Foundation’s shareholding to between 50.1 per cent and 75 per cent of the club’s shares, that would require 75 per cent of those voting to agree. If the sale reduced the shareholding to 50 per cent or below, that would require 90 per cent of those voting to support that. Once again, that is intended to reinforce the Foundation’s commitment to continued fan ownership of the club.”

