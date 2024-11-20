Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jamestown Analytics are officially in partnership with the Edinburgh club

Hearts have finalised a deal with Jamestown Analytics to revolutionise their recruitment of players and staff. The company use specific algorithms produced by firms owned by the Brighton and Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom, and Hearts will be the only club in Scotland to gain access to the data.

The Edinburgh News first revealed back in September that Tynecastle Park officials were in talks with Bloom about a £10m investment deal involving use of his analytics companies. The software developed by Bloom’s gambling firm, Starlizard, is world-leading and Jamestown also use similarly-innovative methods for recruitment.

Jamestown will now work with Hearts to identify possible signings during the forthcoming transfer window in January, as well as next summer and beyond. Tynecastle officials are also in talks with Bloom about him obtaining a minority shareholding in the Edinburgh club as part of an agreement worth up to £10m.

Bloom’s software has been used to good effect by Brighton as well as Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium and Como in Italy. His venture into Scotland is a first and Hearts are set to benefit. However, they will not be tying up with any other club.

In a statement, the club confirmed the analytics deal: “Heart of Midlothian Football Club is delighted to confirm an official agreement has been signed with world leading football data analysis firm Jamestown Analytics. The partnership sees Hearts become exclusive users of Jamestown Analytics’ player data analytics services in Scotland.

“Football clubs that are clients of Jamestown Analytics have enjoyed remarkable success. In addition to relationships with Brighton & Hove Albion, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Como – top flight clubs in England, Belgium and Italy, respectively – Jamestown Analytics has a number of other client clubs that are strengthening their squads and improving their performances with the help of first-class data.

“With new Sporting Director Graeme Jones starting his position on November 25th, he will lead on the football department’s integration of analytics into its work, which will aid not only the club’s player recruitment but will also enhance opposition analysis.”

Speaking to the official Hearts website, the club’s chief executive Andrew McKinlay said: “There has been a lot of speculation about the coming together of Heart of Midlothian and Jamestown Analytics, so I am pleased that we are now able to officially announce our partnership and get the facts out in the open.

“Jamestown Analytics’ reputation in footballing circles is second to none. It is no understatement when I say that they have made groundbreaking progress with clubs across Europe, so to be Scotland’s sole beneficiaries of their expertise is truly exciting.

“Already our football staff, soon to be under the guidance of Graeme, have been working with the data provided by Jamestown Analytics to plan for recruitment in January, next summer and beyond. I fully believe that the club will reap the benefits of embracing this modern, innovative approach to analytics and we couldn’t be prouder to be associated with Jamestown Analytics as we take Hearts into a new era.”

Justin Said, managing director of Jamestown Analytics, said: “We are very selective about the clubs we want to work with, and we feel that Hearts is a good fit. We are looking forward to working with Graeme and his team and, hopefully, help them to deliver success.”

