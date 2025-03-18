Hearts explain to fans why season ticket prices are rising at Tynecastle

Supporters in Gorgie will pay more to see Scottish Premiership games next season

Hearts today launched season tickets for the 2025/26 campaign and explained to supporters why prices are increasing. The Edinburgh club revealed costs will rise from upwards of three per cent for seats at Tynecastle Park, with discount for fans who renew early.

Adult season tickets bought during the early renewal period cost £340 in the bronze category, £360 for silver, £415 for gold, £515 for platinum and £715 for premium. Once the early discount is removed a month later, those amounts rise to £350 for bronze, £370 for silver, £425 for gold, £530 for platinum and £735 for premium.

More than 15,500 fans bought season tickets last summer after Hearts finished third in the Scottish Premiership and qualified for the Europa League play-off - thus guaranteeing league-stage European football. That appetite enabled the club to sell all available season tickets and they will be hoping for a repeat this year under head coach Neil Critchley.

A statement issued by Hearts read: “Current season ticket holders will have the opportunity to renew on Tuesday with an introductory month-long early renewal window before a secondary Standard Renewal window opens. Season tickets provide entry to every home William Hill Premiership match, and priority booking for home cup and potential European matches.

“We continue to face the challenge of rising costs of staging football matches at Tynecastle Park. With significant recent investment in the stadium, we are committed to providing the very best matchday experience for our supporters.

“This is why we are making season ticket renewals available now, at a marginally increased cost, to give fans every opportunity to secure their seat for next season. A first sales window will open with a second sales window introduced in four weeks’ time. Remember, our finance option with V12 helps fans to spread their payments into manageable monthly amounts.

Europe still a massive target for Hearts as they look to secure a top-six place

“Supporters who are able to renew during the first sales window will see a 3% price increase compared to last season. For example, a Gold Adult season ticket will cost £415, which is an increase of £15 on last season.

“Fans who purchase during the second sales window will see a 6% price rise compared to last season. Using the Gold Adult season ticket example again, this would cost £425, an increase of £25 on last season, which works out at £1.39 more per game based on 18 home league games.

“Current season ticket holders can renew their season ticket seats from 9am on Tuesday, 18 March, by accessing their online account at Hearts eTickets, or by dropping into the Hearts Ticket Centre at Tynecastle Park. V12 Retail Finance is offering a repayment plan to pay for your 2025/26 Season Ticket spread over 4 or 10 months monthly repayments.”

Hearts are currently sixth in the Scottish Premiership table and eager to secure a European spot again this term. Last season, they made history by qualifying for UEFA competition for a third successive season, which had never happened before in Gorgie. Should they achieve a Euro spot this year, it would be four in a row.

