Riccarton staff will not rush either player back

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cammy Devlin is expected to be fit and available when Hearts visit St Johnstone for Sunday’s Premiership match. The Australian midfielder is still progressing through concussion protocol following a head knock but should be back in full training later this week.

A head knock suffered against St Mirren in last week’s Scottish Cup fifth-round tie ruled Devlin out of Sunday’s league game against Rangers at Tynecastle Park. He is now pushing to return for this weekend’s trip to Perth as Hearts continue their quest for a top-six place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone came through Sunday’s game fine. We are hopeful Cammy will be available for this weekend,” Hearts head coach Neil Critchley explained to the Edinburgh News. “He is just going through the concussion protocol but we are expecting him to be okay. We are hopeful he will be back in full training later in the week. He has been part-training. He has to go through the protocol doing exercises unopposed, then semi-opposed and then fully opposed.

“Cammy has been one of our top performers and he has been integral to how we want to play. We feed off of his energy on the pitch because of how he plays the game and so do the supporters. He has been a huge influence so you are going to miss somebody like that. I have to say the players who played against Rangers did themselves no harm at all, including the players who came off the bench, so Cammy has got a fight to get back in the team now.”

One player ruled out of the St Johnstone match is Yan Dhanda. He missed the St Mirren and Rangers fixtures due to a hip injury and Hearts coaching staff want the midfielder to rest until the discomfort eases. “I don’t think Yan will make Sunday,” said Critchley. “His hip flexor is bothering him a little bit so we are giving it a chance to settle down. It’s not too serious. It won’t keep him out for a long period of time. We just need to manage it so he doesn’t come back and make it worse.”

READ MORE: Hearts handle Jamie McCart situation delicately