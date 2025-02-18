Hearts handle Jamie McCart situation delicately

Riccarton coaches dealing with the defender’s disappointment

Hearts are handling Jamie McCart delicately whilst trying to lift his spirits following Sunday’s defeat against Rangers. The central defender scored two unfortunate own goals during Ibrox side’s 3-1 Premiership win at Tynecastle Park, and Riccarton management recognise that he may need to overcome lingering disappointment this week.

McCart’s performance in the game was otherwise steady but two inadvertent goals at the wrong end had a significant bearing on the final scoreline. He was powerless to prevent the ball ricocheting off his leg and into the net on 19 minutes after Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon touched Ianis Hagi’s cross into his path. McCart was later credited with Rangers’ third on 74 minutes as he stretched to reach the ball ahead of visiting substitute Cyriel Dessers, and succeeded only in clipping it beyond Gordon.

The Hearts head coach Neil Critchley told the Edinburgh News that coaching staff are rallying round the 27-year-old to help him overcome the adversity. “Yes, he was down. Obviously, any time that happens to any player, that's understandable,” acknowledged Critchley.

“I think he's been excellent since he has come in and it can happen, but he's a strong character. He's an experienced player and he'll dust himself down. We'll have a little chat with him and make sure those goals don't affect him because his all-round performance has been fantastic - not just on Sunday.”

McCart’s consistency in the left centre-back role has drawn admiration from Hearts supporters since he arrived in a £70,000 transfer from Rotherham United last month. He replaced Kye Rowles by slotting seamlessly into the back line at Tynecastle. He is again expected to play a key role this weekend against his former club St Johnstone.

“I speak to him, yes,” added Critchley. “I think that our job as a staff every week is to manage the players and you highlight certain individuals. They might need a little arm around the shoulder, or they might need a 'come on' or a pick-me-up, or sometimes the opposite. With Jamie, we'll have to manage that this week, but he'll be fine.”