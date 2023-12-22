Hearts fan tribute planned v St Mirren after sad passing

A 13-year-old Hearts fan has sadly passed away following battle with cancer

A young Hearts fan, Jack Lees, has tragically passed away at the age of just 13 years-old. Lees had been undergoing treatment for a brain tumour which was found last year but sadly died last weekend, prompting many heartfelt messages from those who knew him.

The 13-year-old was part of East Calder's 2010 age group who have since cancelled their weekend matches in a mark of respect, setting up a fundraiser in his memory. The initial target of £2,000 was broken in less than 24 hours as news of his passing spread and now the family is hoping that Lees' beloved Hearts can also partake in celebrating the life of the young fan.

Taking to their social media page, the West Lothian Football Academy has asked for a 13th minute appeal in Hearts' upcoming match at Tynecastle against St Mirren on Saturday 23 December.

The post reads: "WLFA and Easter Calder CFC are looking for the Football community to come together for a very special moment to celebrate young Jack's Life. Everyone who knew Jack knew how much he loved attending Tynecastle with his family to watch Hearts play. We are asking that on the 13th minute all fans be standing and applaud to celebrate Young Jack's life."

The match kicks-off at 3pm with the expected applause to take place at 3.13pm. The post continues by asking that fans, players and community groups can share the message in order to 'help us make this moment happen for his family attending the game and fantastic young man'.