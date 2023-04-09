Advertisement Hide Ad

@KW_712: “This is unacceptable. St Mirren turned us over too easy. Away record = shocking. Reality is that we like to think we’re Scotland 3rd team … Robbie is drilling it in that we’re no where near that level.”

@JamboGilly: “If Budge is a business woman she has to make the right decision and sack him. We are in free fall down the league when we should have had 3rd place wrapped up.”

St Mirren's Curtis Main cups an ear towards the Hearts fans after scoring to make it 1-0

@darthgrainger: “Time to go Robbie, although some might say it's a couple of weeks too late...”

@scottishxavi82: “We are in free fall. 6 defeats in 7. Down to 4th with a real possibility of dropping out the top 6 altogether over the next 2 weeks. He has to go.”

@BigGWBK: “Over to Joe Savage and Andrew McKinlay and I guess Anne Budge. Changes need made or Europe in any form will be lost.”

@FitbaFerlie: “If we wait till end of season to see how it goes with Neilson, might see European football slip away completely. After split imagine we have 2 home games to Celtic, Rangers and 3 away matches. In that scenario we could end up with no points and 6th, given our OF and away record.”

@littlegoldfish8: “There's 1 thing that has proven and that is that the players have downed tools, and THAT is unforgivable. Only ones that started that I'd give any pass marks to are Shankland and Devlin. The rest should be charged with breach of contract. Neilson can't stay now”

@RonCashman: “Robbie will not be going, whatever noise comes from Twitter - or the stands. The board have let the manager down by not making proper money available for signings. It seems they are happy for Hearts to be one of the ten Also Rans. They need to find REAL money - OR GO.”