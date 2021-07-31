Hearts fans delighted as Robbie Neilon's tactics praised, love for Craig Gordon and the 'Sparta' support

Hearts fans delighted with win over Celtic. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

More than 5,000 home fans were in attendance but at times it sounded like ten times that number with Gary Mackay-Steven’s opener then John Souttar’s winner raising the roof.

There were plenty of nervous moments in between, including Anthony Ralston’s equaliser.

It maintained the club's perfect start to the season with supporters delighted with a number of individuals, while Robbie Neilson’s substitutions helped change the game back in Hearts’ favour.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@heartsstats: “In so many ways, it's so good to be back. Baningime, Souttar and Gordon were incredible. What a win.”

@lewismckenzie_: “Craig Gordon and the cinch Premiership, match made in heaven.”

@Amoruso1998: “Credit to the manager for making some astute changes which allowed us to get a foot on the ball in the final quarter of the game.”

@lachlanthom: “I bloody adore Craig Gordon.”

@ThisMyStoryPod: “Sparta had the 300. Gorgie had the 5000, loud and proud all night. Gorgie f*****g Rules.”

@TalkinTynie: “Alex Cochrane my MOTM”

@heartsshirts: “Haring for GMS wins the game. Thanks Robbie.”

@lauriedunsire: “What a strange feeling. Didn't think we played well at all, but managed to beat Celtic. Maybe says more about them than it does us, but I'll take it.”

@RFBorthwick: “Started well then allowed Celtic to grow into the game. Second half we were far, far too deep and got punished. Against a good side that could have been the undoing of us. Tactical switch to go with 2 up front worked a charm and we were on top when Souttar scored. Gordon is God.”

@thatmuseumgirl_: “What an opener hearing the singing pouring out of Tynecastle warmed my heart so much. Nowhere quite like it. Go on the @JamTarts.”

@JamboDove: “Fabulous !!!! And omg Craig Gordon - that’s how you make a point."

@christieaitch: “Lovely stuff. Impressed with Cochrane and also Beni - looked very assured once he'd settled in. Keeping Souttar and Ginnelly injury free is vital. There are no words for Craig Gordon, makes having to suffer Pereira worth it...almost.”

@IainMcGill: “We’re gonna win the league, we’re gonna win the league...”