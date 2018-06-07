Hearts fans react to news that Joaquim Adao won’t return

Hearts fans have had their say on the club’s decision not to pursue the signing of Joaquim Adao following his loan spell at Tynecastle Park in the second half of last season.

Joaquim Adao won't be returning to Hearts. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

Swiss side FC Sion are keen to sell the combative midfielder to the highest bidder, prompting the Gorgie club to decide against re-signing the Angolan.

The 25-year-old impressed with his battling qualities in his 12 appearances for the club but was notable for picking up a yellow card.

Fans have had their say with many disappointed but understanding the club’s position.

Roger Hannah said: “Probably can’t afford the transfer and/or wages. Shame, but we move on to find the next potential star.”

Gary White wrote: “Enjoyed his presence in midfield, dodgy start but settled good luck to him.”

Grant Hadden noted: “Disappointing but with the things going on at the club, I feel that we would have been priced out of the market.”

Billy Laidlaw added: “Don’t think this is a problem. Started good but fell away. Always likely to pick up a booking. We seem to be well covered.”

Aaron N Shirley said: “Would’ve loved him to be signed, but yet to see Edwards and Lee playing. Might not be missed after all.”

@RobAllen1981 tweeted: “There’s absolutely no point getting into a bidding war that you can’t win. Hearts will know the figure required to get him and if it’s not within reach we say thanks and move on. Especially if the cash can be better used to secure a Naismith return.”

@IanFreestone1 posted: “I’m good with that decision. I do like him but money can be spent better for me and of the 4 loan players I’d be looking to get the other 3 back before him anyway.”

@shanepettie88 wrote: “Would have been great to sign him but the way Hearts are signing players do we really need him. Especially for a fee. The money can be used elsewhere.”

@Sustain1234 noted: “Probably for the best. A walking yellow card.”

@Thejamtarts51 tweeted: “Absolutely gutted that the club won’t be trying to bring back Adao. Has that fighting spirit I like to see in a player! All the best.”

@Jamie_Jambo posted: “Can’t say I’m devastated about this but definitely need a holding midfielder as he did a fine job at times.”

