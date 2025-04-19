Watch: Hearts fans welcome the players to the pitch ahead of Scottish Cup semi final vs Aberdeen
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Hearts players were greeted by an electric atmosphere from the 22,000 supporters at the National Stadium.
It’s the biggest game of their season so far and Hearts supporters have travelled in number to Hampden Park for their Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen.
Over 22,000 Jambos faithful have made their way to Glasgow for the match as they look to book a spot in the final against either Celtic or St Johnstone. The fans inside the national stadium certainly gave the players a big welcome with scarfs waving and songs being sung to create an electric atmosphere.
You can watch the scene courtesy of video footage shot by the Edinburgh Evening News from the press box.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.