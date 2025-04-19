Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hearts players were greeted by an electric atmosphere from the 22,000 supporters at the National Stadium.

It’s the biggest game of their season so far and Hearts supporters have travelled in number to Hampden Park for their Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen.

Over 22,000 Jambos faithful have made their way to Glasgow for the match as they look to book a spot in the final against either Celtic or St Johnstone. The fans inside the national stadium certainly gave the players a big welcome with scarfs waving and songs being sung to create an electric atmosphere.

