EPL figurehead has agreed to attend a Foundation of Hearts event

Hearts supporters will get a chance to question new investor Tony Bloom over his plans for the club this summer as the British entrepreneur heads to Edinburgh. Bloom has agreed to attend a Foundation of Hearts event after his £9.86m deal was ratified by shareholders earlier this month, earning him a 29 per cent stake at Tynecastle Park.

Bloom will now appear at one of FoH’s 90 Minutes series nights to explain how he intends to influence Hearts’ future. He is then expected to answer questions from the floor. The Foundation own Hearts on behalf of supporters and have a membership exceeding 8,000. Chairman Gerry Mallon stated in his latest board update that the event with Bloom should take place this summer and that a date will be confirmed shortly.

He addressed investment in general and said supporters would be the key source of funding going forward as Hearts look to move away from relying heavily on benefactors. They intend to invest strongly in the football department in tandem with recruitment partner Jamestown Analytics. Signing players, developing and selling at a profit will be one of the club’s key objectives.

Mallon also commented on Ann Budge’s decision to step down as Hearts chairwoman after the club announced it. She helped save Hearts when they emerged from administration in 2014 and has overseen a remarkable transformation at Tynecastle. “I'm quite sure that the Foundation couldn't have done what was necessary to be able to save the club,” said Mallon in his message.

“If it hadn't been for Ann, we wouldn't have had the stability and the development which we had over the decade post our administration. And if it hadn't been for Ann, we wouldn't be in the position that we're in today. She's been an enormously important servant of this club and her legacy in the history of Hearts is going to be absolutely there forever.”

Tony Bloom deal and Hearts future after Ann Budge steps down

Budge’s decision follows completion of Tony Bloom’s £9.86m investment in Hearts. “I'm absolutely delighted and incredibly excited. It's been the culmination of a lot of work from a lot of people at the club and external partners as well, not least our lawyers,” said Mallon.

“It's hard to believe that we're now in a situation where we've got an investor on board who's got such tremendous experience, who brings such an amazing amount of capability to us. We've got game-changing capability to do what Tony has talked about in really bold terms, which is disrupting the status quo in Scottish football. I couldn't be more excited.”

Bloom appointed his long-term associate James Franks to the Hearts board after being given a seat as part of the deal. “James is a real trusted confidant and the right-hand man of Tony whenever it comes to football matters,” added Mallon. “He's a smart guy, he's really commercial, he's very sensible, he's very experienced.

“The fact that Tony has invested so much trust and authority in him gives us an awful lot of confidence that he speaks with the full authority of Tony and his team. Tony clearly surrounds himself with very capable, very intelligent people of the highest integrity, and again, that's tremendous. Who doesn't want that kind of experience on your board? It's only going to deliver really good things for us.”

