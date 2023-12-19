News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Hearts fans will love these 10 pictures during win v Celtic

It was smiles all around the Hearts camp following a 2-0 win over Celtic

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 19th Dec 2023, 18:00 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 20:17 GMT

Christmas came early for the boys in maroon and their ever-loyal fan base following Hearts' 2-0 win over Celtic on Saturday afternoon.

Things were not looking overly promising ahead of the clash. Hearts had lost their two previous games and Celtic had just won their first Champions League match. In addition, the Hoops were on course to win their 53rd home league game in a row.

However, Steven Naismith's squad rose to the challenge and two first half goals from Lawrence Shankland and Stephen Kingsley were enough to stop the Scottish champions in their tracks and deny them any points. The Jambos are now back up in third place ahead of what could be a European-defining game this weekend against St Mirren.

Following the momentous win, here are ten of the best pictures from Celtic Park...

A cordial handshake ahead of what would become a league-changing match.

1. Naismith vs Rodgers

A cordial handshake ahead of what would become a league-changing match.

Photo Sales
Lawrence Shankland celebrates at full time following the Hearts win over Celtic

2. It's 2-0 to Hearts

Lawrence Shankland celebrates at full time following the Hearts win over Celtic

Photo Sales
Frustrations run high as Kyogo Furuhashi fails to score vs Hearts

3. A furious Furuhashi

Frustrations run high as Kyogo Furuhashi fails to score vs Hearts

Photo Sales
A first goal in 20 months for Stephen Kingsley as Hearts double their lead in the first half.

4. Kingsley doubles it

A first goal in 20 months for Stephen Kingsley as Hearts double their lead in the first half.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CelticChampions LeagueSt MirrenLawrence Shankland