Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly made ex Hearts defender Callum Paterson available for transfer (Pic: Getty) | Getty Images

The former Jambos and Cardiff City man could be on the move this summer if the ‘right opportunity’ arises

English Football League Championship side Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly made former Hearts defender Callum Paterson available for transfer.

The 29-year old, who came through the youth ranks in Edinburgh and was a popular figure at Tynecastle, has been with the Owls since 2020 and is in the final year of his current contract. He has earned 17 caps for Scotland in his career and has been promoted with all three of his senior clubs starting with Hearts in 2015 and then with Cardiff City in 2018 and Wednesday in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report from our sister title The Star claims that Wednesday manager Danny Röhl only plans to use the versatile Scot as a bit-part player this season and that he is free to look for a new club. Paterson made 27 appearances for the Owls in all competitions last season.

Hearts attempted to re-sign their former star in January 2023 when he was also facing limited game time but the EFL club’s then boss Darren Moore stood firm on his valuation of the player and the two sides were unable to conclude a deal. Paterson then managed to force his way back into the first team picture at Hillsborough and played a key role in helping them back to the second tier of English football.

It looked like the Jambos would return with a bid last summer but Paterson ended up signing a contract extension with Wednesday for another two years. He then opened up on his desire to make a return to Gorgie at some point in the future and his love for the Jam Tarts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking last summer, he said: “Hearts were in for me and it was pretty well-documented but it wasn't meant to be and that was that. I'm interested in anything and as long as someone has a respectful opinion then I'll treat it with respect.

“It's a club that I'll always have close to my heart. They gave me my debut and I played so many games for them but it just wasn't to be at the time but hopefully in the future at some point, maybe.”