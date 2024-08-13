Hearts drew 0-0 at home to Rangers on the opening day before their 3-1 loss away at Dundee last time out. They finished 3rd in the table last season under Steven Naismith.

As for Hibs, they underperformed in the last campaign and have turned to David Gray as their new boss. They have been beaten by St Mirren and then Celtic in both of their first two matches of the nnew term and will hope to hit form soon.