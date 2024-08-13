Hearts drew 0-0 at home to Rangers on the opening day before their 3-1 loss away at Dundee last time out. They finished 3rd in the table last season under Steven Naismith.
As for Hibs, they underperformed in the last campaign and have turned to David Gray as their new boss. They have been beaten by St Mirren and then Celtic in both of their first two matches of the nnew term and will hope to hit form soon.
Here is a look at every Scottish Premiership transfer that has happened so far this summer including Hearts, Hibs, Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and more...
1. Aberdeen
Peter Ambrose (Újpest), Topi Keskinen (HJK Helsinki), Dimitar Mitov (St. Johnstone), Gavin Molloy (Shelbourne), Sivert Heltne Nilsen (SK Brann), Ante Palaversa (ES Troyes)
Aberdeen
2. Celtic
Paulo Bernardo (SL Benfica), Kasper Schmeichel (RSC Anderlecht), Viljami Sinisalo (Aston Villa)
3. Dundee
Ethan Ingram (West Bromwich Albion), Billy Koumetio (Liverpool), Ziyad Larkeche (Queen's Park Rangers, loan), Jon McCracken (Norwich City), Seb Palmer-Houden (Bristol City, loan), Clark Robertson (MS Ashdod)
4. Dundee United
Emmanuel Adegboyega (Norwich City, loan), David Babunski (Mezokövesdi Sport Egyesület), Will Ferry (Cheltenham Town), Richard Odada (Philadelphia Union), Dave Richards (Crewe Alexandra), Vicko Ševelj (NK Radomlje), Ryan Strain (St. Mirren), Kristijan Trapanovski (Shkupi), Jort van der Sande (ADO Den Haag) Meshack Ubochioma (Zalaegerszegi TE), Jack Walton (Luton Town, loan)
