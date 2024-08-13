Can Hibs crack the attacking code to shock Celtic? Gray seeks winning combination

Bowie impressed as a substitute on Sunday - could he start this weekend? | SNS Group

Bowie, Myko, Hoilett and Cadden factored into final third options

This is no time for half-hearted measures. With the possibility of another morale-sapping defeat looming at Celtic Park on Sunday, David Gray MUST be exploring any and all options to inject some life into a moribund front line who failed to lay a glove on the champions last weekend.

There’s not much he can do with a defence exposed as flat-footed and unfit for the challenge at home to the Hoops. The lack of depth across the Hibs back line means the rookie gaffer has few alternatives but to stick with the central pairing of Marvin Ekpiteta and Warren O’Hora – both summer signings, and each clearly still adjusting to the pace of the Scottish Premiership.

But up top? With Myko Kuharevich getting fitter and Kieron Bowie looking explosively dangerous in his short cameo at Easter Road, there’s definite wiggle room. If Junior Hoilett and Nicky Cadden are even 70 per cent fit, would you dare leave them out of the match-day squad?

Assuming Gray sticks with his 4-2-3-1 formation, a system favoured by coaches for its flexibility as much as anything else, he needs players willing and able to get beyond the lone striker on the few occasions when Celtic allow the visitors possession. The centre forward must also be capable of holding the ball in long enough for the counter-attacking cavalry to arrive.

Looking at not just this weekend’s game but the remainder of the whole season, while bearing in mind the performances of established squad members to date, there is a strong case to be made for wholesale change. So let’s take a look at the mix ‘n’ match blends available to Gray.

Put ‘em all in

Probably not an option this weekend, with Hoilett still working his way back from injury and Cadden desperately short of game time, whatever his running stats on the database at East Mains might say. But you can definitely see the entire quartet coming together in harmony at some point over the coming weeks (see photo 1).

Photo 1 | Canva/author's own notation

Cadden is a left winger, first and foremost. With Elie Youan’s future still up for debate and Jair Tavares back in the wilderness, the Scot could become first-choice pick for that position.

Hoilett has also done a lot of his best work on the left, although he has the ability and experience to play anywhere along the front line. If you stuck him on the right, where Martin Boyle has been struggling to produce goals and assists, he’d contribute to chance creation easily enough.

Kuharevich is clearly a solid enough option at centre forward. And he should only get better with more game time under his belt.

Yet Bowie sees himself at Scotland’s future No.9. And the wee laddie who left Raith Rovers for Fulham in 2021 is now a fully-grown man capable, as we saw on Sunday, of wrestling Cameron Carter-Vickers off the ball. Why wouldn’t you use him up top?

The fact that Bowie can play anywhere across the front line does mean that he could drop into the 10 role or swap to either wing. Alternatively, you play ‘Ziggy’ and Myko together in a strike pairing. Just to give defenders the odd nightmare.

Build around Bowie

There is a case for starting Bowie, a 21-year-old signed for a significant fee and handed a four-year contract, at centre forward and letting every other selection flow from that. Get your most obvious threat as close to the goal as possible. It’s not rocket science.

It then becomes harder to fit Kuharevich into the attack, short of going for a proper front two. But Gray could juggle his options, especially as both striker options play themselves up to 90-minute fitness.

Photo 2 | Canva/author's own notation

One possibility available soon enough (see photo 2) would be to keep Martin Boyle on the right and stick Hoilett on the left. While rewarding young Rudi Molotnikov for his performances on the left by giving him a run out in a more familiar role.

Shake it up again

Bowie did a lot of his best work from the right wing last season. And it’s important to remember that Gray isn’t just signing players to start games – but to finish them.

Photo 3 | Canva/author's own notation

So he could keep game changers on the bench, to be dropped in as needed. Kuharevich up top, Bowie on the right wing, Hoilett on the left with Josh Campbell in the No. 10 role looks a threatening combo (photo 3). Especially if Hibs could then use Boyle, Cadden, Molotnikov et all as impact substitutes (see photo 4 as another option).

Photo 4 | Canva/author's own notation

At the moment, of course. Gray is just trying to get everyone fit. And he’ll have his priorities. The experience, drive and ability of Hoilett will make a massive difference to Hibs – and they could do with all of that in Glasgow on Sunday. Even off the bench.

When the Hibs boss spoke about short-term pain for long-term gain in the aftermath of last weekend’s home loss to Celtic, he was thinking – at least in part – about the array of attacking talent he hopes to have at his disposal within a matter of days. Itching to let all four of the new boys loose on opponents. And already calculating the different combinations that might do the most damage.