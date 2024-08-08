New signing Nicky Cadden at training on Tuesday, with boss David Gray in the background. | SNS Group

Boss runs rule over Bowie, Junior, Myko and Cadden 2.0

They’ve all got their different back stories and unique qualities. From the insatiable appetite of the oldest Junior in the league to the versatile talents of a youth international, Hibs haven’t exactly stuck to one type when recruiting reinforcements for the top end of a team in need of oomph.

But all four players added to the squad over the past few days do have one thing in common. Experience of playing football in this awkward little country of ours, with its twin behemoths and menacing middleweights – not to mention an entire pack of dangerous underdogs.

As David Gray goes through the quartet of new faces to not merely outline their qualities but explain where he sees them fitting into his team, the new Hibs boss continually stresses the importance of signing players already proven in this unique environment. It should, in theory, remove one element of doubt about their chances of making an impact at Easter Road.

“I’m fortunate enough to have been here for ten years, so I’ve been quite strong on the qualities of the people we’ve signed,” said Gray. “Having that flexibility within your squad to have a Plan A and Plan B is vital at this level. Players having experience of Scottish football is important. Because our game is unique from that point of view.

“Anyone can beat anyone in this league. The games are usually tight. You need to be flexible, without losing sight of our principles and how we play.”

So where and how should the new boys fit into a team given an early shock on the opening weekend of Scottish Premiership action? We asked the gaffer. And this is what he said:

Junior Hoilett

“I think what you look for is probably his appetite. At that age, you need to ask what his motivation is, why is he still doing it.

“You don’t have the standard of career he’s had without having that drive. He’s still playing international football – and wishes to continue, which is great.

Junior Hoilett signed a one-year deal earlier this week. | SNS Group

“To still have that ambition, at his age, to play all the time and continue testing himself, is great. It’s a credit to the type of person he is.

“Adding to that, at 34, he will be brilliant for the likes of Kieron Bowie coming in. Kieron will have watched Junior play in the Premier League.

“I think it’s brilliant from that point of view, adding that experience and knowledge, as well as the professionalism he’ll bring. It’s great to have that character here.

“And that’s not even including the technical ability he’s got, which we all saw in abundance at Aberdeen. The quality he has and the ability to affect the game in the final third is obvious.

“He’s proven himself everywhere he’s played. His numbers, his assists, his contributions. He’s done it in Scotland.

“I was really pleased with the character references we had on him. He’s a proper leader, a mentor for younger players.

“He’s not a screamer and a shouter. But the standard he sets every day leads by example. That’s why he’s had such a good career – and he can now push on with us.”

Nicky Cadden

“He’s another really good character. He understands what it takes to play in Scotland. And he’s got an excellent level of ability.

“The fact that he’s left-sided gives us depth there. He also has flexibility to play in different positions. And we obviously got a great character reference from his brother!

“He’s proven at the top level of League One with his numbers, his assists and his goal contributions, plus his set piece delivery. And he’s at the perfect age.

“We’re probably getting Nicky at his peak. He might have been thinking of moving up to the Championship in England, considering his options, so it’s great that we’ve brought him back to Scotland.”

Mykola Kuharevich

“Myko is one I’ve worked with before, so I know everything about him. He was successful when he was here, so that shows his experience in Scotland.

“He’s got great attributes. He’s matured as a boy, as well. You can see that already, physically.

“He can be that target. He can also run in behind. He has all the attributes to be a very exciting No. 9, which is why he found himself at Swansea. We know exactly what we’re getting, because he gives us fantastic options in that front are.

“It was probably a bit unfair to drop him into the game on Sunday. But needs must. Dylan Vente has been doing it himself for a long time. So it’s great to bring Myko in.

“He will benefit from the 20 minutes he had against St Mirren. But he’d only trained one day on the grass, having travelled up the day before, so it wasn’t ideal preparation.”

Kieron Bowie

“He can play across the front three. A lot of his best work came off the right last year, although that was probably down to circumstances, other people he was playing alongside.

“He can play as that No. 9. As a lone No. 9, I’m sure he’ll develop into that as he gets older. I think that will be where he ends up, ultimately.

“But right now I see him as being able to play as a single striker, he can play in a front two – and definitely on either side. The flexibility he offers is really important.

“When I look at all the players I’ve got, and the flexibility we have in three or four positions, it’s great. We’ve got strength in depth now.

“He appeals for a lot of different reasons, to be honest. The fact that he’s Scottish is a big thing. He fully understands what Scottish football is all about.”