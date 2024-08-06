The away end in Paisley was sold out as over 1500 Hibs fans travelled in hope. | SNS Group

Bowie and McCowan lined up to join Cadden, Hoilett and Myko as summer recruitment hits overdrive

Hibs have certainly moved quickly, reaching for a couple of obvious fixes to glaring problems. And they’re likely to make at least one more signing before the weekend - a smart move following the short, sharp and potentially panic-inducing shock suffered in Paisley.

Some might point to yesterday’s double signing as evidence of flailing and floundering. But the truth is that, in contrast to the best advice about falling into cold water, David Gray could not afford to pause, take a breath, slow the heart rate and THEN start swimming for shore.

Already caught in a rip tide caused by Sunday’s calamitous collapse, Hibs remain at risk being dragged into even more dangerous territory over the coming weeks. Leaving them a long way from safety, security and respectability.

The acquisition of Junior Hoilett, a veteran free agent who will bring a bit of nous to the team, followed by Nicky Cadden joining twin brother Chris at Easter Road, represent sound moves in a market not overstocked with affordable talent. Should Kieron Bowie and Luke McCowan follow, both will represent upgrades in the attacking third – an obvious problem area.

Yet new manager David Gray deliberately and pointedly picked out a “softness” in his team following their 3-0 defeat on the opening weekend of Scottish Premiership action. That has to be a concern.

Joe Newell also chose his language well when, reflecting on how quickly Hibs went from one behind to three down against St Mirren, he insisted: “We can’t just go under like that.” It’s a turn of phrase he returned to more than once.

Looking from the outside in, others with first-hand of experience of life at Hibs are already sounding the alarm, with former Easter Road favourite Kevin Thomson – talking to BBC Scotland’s Scottish Football Podcast - warning: “There is an expectation there - and the Hibs fans won't settle for anything less than being up there on the coattails of the Jambos. And if they end up adrift quite quickly with back-to-back games coming up against Celtic, they could find themselves under pressure very quickly.”

The problems, as any Hibs fan will attest, are numerous and varied. Ahead of a league and cup doubleheader against Celtic, running repairs are required in the following areas:

Defence (again)

We all dared to believe that Marvin Ekpiteta was the missing piece of the puzzle. Partly because Hibs have lacked an archetypal ‘no-nonsense’ defender for so long, the recruitment of a towering, physical centre-half who has worked his way up from non-league football seemed like an answer to several seasons’ worth of prayers.

Big Marv may yet prove himself invaluable. And the mistake that led to St Mirren’s goal can be written off as an aberration.

Of more concern to anyone at the St Mirren game would have been the early encounter between Ekpiteta and Toyosi Olusanya as defender and forward chased a through ball. The Hibs player was left in a heap, appealing in vain for a free-kick, after losing the wrestling match.

Olusanya is the wee guy in St Mirren’s little-and-large front pairing, filling the prized role – in Scottish football – of a powerful undersized forward willing and able to fight men twice his size. Welcome to the Scottish Premiership, Marv. It hits different. And requires an ability to hit back.

Creativity (lack of)

St Mirren are an elite example of what so many teams in Scotland’s top flight seek to become, combining dogged defensive organisation with an ability to rip opponents apart in half a heartbeat. For all the promise they showed in the first half, Hibs lacked a cutting edge.

Rudi Molotnikov was probably their brightest spark, the 18-year-old driving in from his starting position on the left wing either with or without the ball, providing left back Jordan Obita with crossing opportunities. As soon as that was shut down, Hibs didn’t have much else to offer.

This is where Hoilett, Cadden and, should they follow, Bowie and McCowan will be of most value. But Hibs improving their ability to win turnovers high up the park, a huge part of Scottish Premiership football, would also be useful.

Goals

Mykola Kuharevich is going to have to do a lot of heavy lifting, isn’t he? There’s surely no way the Ukrainian striker doesn’t start against Celtic on Sunday.

There isn’t much more to be said about the crisis of confidence being experienced by Dylan Vente. Except to acknowledge that, obviously, it wouldn’t have been helped by the Dutch striker missing from about two feet on Sunday.

The lack of a free-scoring centre forward wouldn’t be such a problem if others were chipping in. Martin Boyle’s miss when one-on-one with Ellery Balcombe was a bad one. Others passing when they had chances to shot speaks to a wider malaise – an inability or unwillingness to take responsibility for getting goals.

Options on the bench

Fans are entitled to accuse Gray of making the wrong moves in Sunday’s opener, with his substitutions – especially the withdrawal of Molotnikov when the 18-year-old was looking effective in hurting St Mirren – coming in for obvious criticism. No coach ever gets every decision spot on.

But it’s important to acknowledge that, in the first real test against Scottish Premiership opposition, the new manager was being asked to play a game of chess with a board full of pawns, no knights and just the single bishop. Having picked up a couple of useful pieces in Hoilett and Cadden, with Kuharevich getting a full week training and Bowie potentially arriving before the weekend, Gray has given himself a chance, at least, of stymieing Celtic at Easter Road. An important marker on the path to where Hibs need to be, even this this early in the season.