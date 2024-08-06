Hoilett - pictured tangling with Rocky Bushiri at Easter Road as the Dons ran out 4-0 winners in May - has signed a one-year contract. | SNS Group

Canadian international will NOT be last business done by Easter Road club

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs boss David Gray insists he’s added “quality, leadership and experience” to his squad by snapping up veteran free agent Junior Hoilett. The 34-year-old Canadian international signed a one-year contract this morning.

And Gray, who has made upgrading his front line a priority after signing Mykola Kuharevich on loan from Swansea, is confident that the man with 63 full international caps can replicate the impact he had during last season’s loan spell at Aberdeen. Hoilett bagged eight assists and three goals in 15 appearances for the Dons after joining at the end of the January transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gray revealed: “Junior is someone who has been on our radar, especially after his positive end to the season with Aberdeen. Throughout his career he’s played at a very high level and adapted well to Scottish football last season.

“He adds extra options and quality to the final third, alongside leadership and experience to the dressing room. We look forward to working with him.”

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay added: “We’re really pleased to bring someone of Junior’s calibre, personality and ability to the club. We’ve been working hard to strengthen our attacking options, and Junior gives David extra flexibility in those areas.

“Not only will Junior help add quality to the group, he will also be able to share his experience and help support the talented young forwards in the squad. Finally, he is a great character, a top professional and another good person to have around the building and in the dressing room.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hoilett, whose career has taken him from Blackburn Rovers, QPR, Cardiff City and the 2022 World Cup with Canada, will not be the last signing of the transfer window for Hibs, who remain interested in Fulham’s Kieran Bowie. Gray has made it very clear that he needs to upgrade his attacking options, with Sunday’s humiliating 3-0 away loss to St Mirren on the opening weekend of the Scottish Premiership season notable as much for the chances missed by Hibs as those taken by Saints.