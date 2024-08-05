Hibs star Joe Newell | SNS Group

A sobering 3-0 loss to St Mirren on the opening day has had a frank Hibs assessment.

Joe Newell says now is not the time for Hibs panic after a 3-0 defeat to St Mirren - as he urges fans to stick by him and his teammates.

The opening day of the Premiership brought a brutal loss in David Gray’s first league match as permanent head coach. It doesn’t get much easier either with a double header with an in-form Celtic to come, first at Easter Road in the league then away in the Premier Sports Cup last 16.

There will be no pointing of fingers from the skipper, who insists it’s a time for cool heads so early in the season. He said: “Very tough to take. It’s been a very good few weeks bar the Kelty game which I don’t need to go into but we’ve had a good month, a good pre-season, and we had so much confidence and enthusiasm.

“But we were miles off it in the second half and not good enough. We need to get away from that. We need to get away from the way we just went under, basically. I can’t say much more than that really, except it has to be better and it will be better.

“There’s no panic. It’s very hard to come and sit in front of the media without having seen any of it back - I’ve not seen the goals yet. It’s obviously very annoying and frustrating and we’re angry, because we know we’ve let ourselves down.

“The gaffer says a lot that there are usually three mistakes that lead to a goal. It’s not about singling anyone out; there were obviously mistakes throughout the game. For me, we just weren’t good enough in either box; at attacking or defending.”

It’ll act as a wake-up call for Hibs - not that it should be one according to Newell. He believes there should have been an awareness of the challenges Stephen Robinson’s Saints would pose after their fifth-placed finish last season.

He explained: “St Mirren are a very good side; they proved that last year. We knew exactly what to expect, we worked on all their strengths during the week, and I think you saw that in the first half. We felt in control of the game, we just didn’t put our chances away.

“Then straight away in the second half, they scored, and that’s perfect for a team like them who are so well organised and resolute. It’s tough then but the second goal… I’ve not seen it back yet but we can’t just go under like that. It’s not acceptable.

“Like I say, there’s no panic. We’ve got a game next Sunday, it’s the first home game of the season, and there’s a long way to go but as captain and as one of the older guys now, it’s about getting that feeling back that it isn’t the end of the world. There are a lot of lessons to be learned which we’ll have to learn quickly.”

A sold-out away support were left frustrated at the defeat in Paisley, with Newell not surprised they were backed on by a packed out travelling party. He just hopes they see more of what Gray and co have been working on in training, with some thinking that this squad hasn’t had its fill of transfer additions for this summer.

He added: “The away support especially has always been unbelievable since I’ve come here. It doesn’t surprise me one bit that we sold out the away end and you can’t blame them after going three goals down.

“I’ve said it a lot of times over the years but there’s been change at the club, there will carry on being changes - I don’t think we’re done in the window yet. But please stick with us - we have worked extremely hard over pre-season, and that’s why it’s probably the most frustrating thing, because this result doesn’t reflect what we’ve been working on and where we want to get to.

“The gaffer’s fundamentals, and the messages he’s been sending throughout pre-season, is that we have to be stronger and we have to be harder to beat. And through no fault of his or the work we’ve been doing, it just wasn’t evident today.”