Mykola Kuharevich is back at Hibs.

‘Excited’ gaffer Gray backs Myko to hit ground running

Hibs boss David Gray says he’s “excited” about bringing Ukrainian striker Mykola Kuharevich back to Easter Road, after the Swansea City forward agreed a season-long loan with the Edinburgh club, subject to international clearance. Kuharevich scored five goals in just ten starts during an injury-affected previous loan spell with Hibs in season 2022-23.

The 23-year-old is exactly what Gray has been looking for to augment his attacking options ahead of the new season kicking off away to St Mirren tomorrow, with the rookie head coach repeatedly stressing the need for at least one more centre forward to support Dylan Vente. And Gray welcomed today’s news, saying: “First of all, we are excited to be able to bring a player of Myko’s calibre back to Hibs. From working with him previously, I know all about his strengths and how his all-round play will benefit the team this season.

“He will have no trouble slotting back in again; he understands the league well, knows the players in the dressing room and we are all excited to work with him again.”

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay added: “Mykola is a player that David was keen to bring back to the football club, having worked with him previously. This is a deal that we have been working on for a while, so we are all pleased to get this one over the line and welcome Mykola back to Hibs. He will add extra quality in our final third and provide healthy competition for our forward players.”