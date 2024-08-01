Hibs boss on 'fantastic' transfer target Hoilett as striker hunt continues

Hoilett - pictured tangling with Rocky Bushiri at Easter Road as the Dons ran out 4-0 winners in May - is of interest to Hibs. | SNS Group

Former Aberdeen loan star earns rave reviews from Gray

Hibs boss David Gray has delivered a glowing appraisal of transfer target Junior Hoilett, as the Easter Road side continue discussions with the Canadian international. But a niggling injury is holding up progress in negotiations with the vastly experienced 34-year-old.

Gray, desperate to add two more forward options to his squad, was asked directly about Hoilett – who impressed during a loan spell at Aberdeen in the second half of last season – earlier today. And the gaffer didn’t exactly shoot down links with the veteran.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Junior is someone who did really well last season; I was impressed by him at Aberdeen, I thought he was a big part of their success, especially latterly in the season,” said the new boss. “He has had a fantastic career - and will continue to do so.

“I think he picked up a wee injury away with Canada - but played at a very high level and certainly a player who has had a very good career.”

Asked if Hoilett’s career would continue at Hibs, Gray said: “That is a question for somebody else probably but at this point in time we are working hard on various targets.”

On the desire to land a new striker before Sunday’s trip to Paisley for his side’s Scottish Premiership opener against St Mirren, Gray - who refused to be drawn on his interest in Mykola Kukharevych, on the grounds that the former Hibs loan star is still a Swansea player - stressed: “We are working very hard on transfers. That’s something I’ve mentioned a lot now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know we’re light in forward areas. We’re working very hard to do something.

“But we are focusing on bringing in the right people. We’re not just signing anyone for the sake of signing people. We’re going through the full process, making sure we bring the right type in.

“We’re really happy with the business we’ve done so far, the type of people they are, the leaders we’ve recruited, the way they train every day. They’ve really added to the group and created that feelgood factor around the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So we are very conscious of bringing in the right people. But it’s something we’re working very hard to do.

“At the minute, there are a lot of conversations being had. Hopefully that can progress in days, rather than weeks, because we’re working hard to do it.”

Asked directly about Kukharevych, Gray said: “He is a Swansea player and while he is still a Swansea player I don’t want to talk about players at other clubs.”