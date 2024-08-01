Scott Allan is now at Kelty Hearts | SNS Group

The former Hibs midfielder has weighed in on transfer business.

Scott Allan reckons Hibs may need to shift some players before they can bring in more during this transfer window.

Head coach David Gray is keen to bring in new players to his squad, with the Premiership season beginning this weekend away to St Mirren. His side have progressed in the Premier Sports Cup but a defeat to Kelty Hearts in the group stage landed them in the unseeded section of the last 16 draw, with Celtic now in wait.

Josef Bursik, Jordan Smith, Marvin Ekpiteta and Warren O’Hora have been brought in so far with striker targets marked. Asked about minority investor Bill Foley’s comments suggesting the club will do better if they listen to his Black Knight consortium, plus transfer business, Hibs hero Allan suggested getting players out is the first step to bringing them in.

Allan told PLZ: “I think it’s hard for investors off the bat to understand the landscape of Scottish football. It is different from England, I have been both sides and seen it.

“David Gray is inexperienced in terms of leading the team but not in terms of what’s been going on at Hibs the last four or five seasons. Seen things that have and haven’t worked, players who have done well.

“I think he has openly said they are looking get a few in but there’s still a lot of players there probably taking good wages who aren’t even part of the matchday squad. Until they get them out it is going to be hard but there is still time to go.”