Vidic and Ferdinand were a dominant - and contrasting - pairing for United. | Getty Images

Big Marv and silky smooth O’Hora could deliver ideal blend in back four

The return to training of Warren O’Hora yesterday came as a welcome boost for Hibs, who will likely need all hands on deck for Sunday’s Scottish Premiership opener away to St Mirren. With Chris Cadden also back on the grass and Elie Youan receiving positive news on his recovery schedule, even if the French forward won’t be fully fit for a couple of weeks yet, David Gray will take a decent enough squad to Paisley.

And it’s the inclusion of O’Hora that will encourage the gaffer most of all. Already, it seems, the Irishman is inching towards irreplaceable territory in this Hibs team.

A big part of that, of course, is down to his partnership with Marvin Ekpiteta. Summer signings recruited just two days apart, they’ve quickly gelled as a proper old-fashioned central defensive pairing.

Gray, who admitted that he pursued both players with the express intent of partnering them at the heart of his back four, talks about a “yin and yang” balance to the duo. In practical terms, that means Big Marv dominates strikers and wins every ball, while O’Hora – still a strong defender, first and foremost – makes the most of possession, building play from the back with a sense of composure and control.

O'Hora, being congratulated by team-mates after scoring against Queen's Park in the Premier Sports Cup, has settled quickly at Hibs. | SNS Group

In searching for an example of what he wants, former Manchester United trainee Gray even harks back to a great defensive duo who manned the Old Trafford ramparts with such strength and grace, throwing up the names of Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic as the model for all pairings to follow. If you’re going to copy someone, you might as well take your lead from the best, right?

“I think you do look at partnerships,” said Gray, who pointed out that Rocky Bushiri and Riley Harbottle are also still in the selection mix, the new boss adding: “When you look at very good partnerships, I go back to Man United where I was as a young boy, watching Vidic and Rio Ferdinand. They were very different types of centre backs. And I think it really worked.

“So sometimes you do have that bit of yin and yang, a good balance. But the thing that really appealed most was the type of people they both are. That introduction was great.

“Looking everywhere they’ve been in their career, the references I got was that they were both leaders, organisers. And both played to a very good level. So it was a massive appeal.”

Reporting that O’Hora had recovered from a “dead leg” that forced him off just half an hour into the weekend win over Peterhead, Gray welcomed his return to availability, saying: “That’s good news because he’s settled in really well.

“He’s comfortable on the ball. He’s an organiser. He’s scored a goal, as well, so he’s a threat in both boxes, which is great. There are loads of things we can work on, as well.

“Being at Brighton and then MK Dons, he’s a ball playing centre back. That’s something he’s always going to be really comfortable doing.

“But in Scotland I think you need to be a defender first. Even though he’s always going to be comfortable on the ball, even though he’s always going to have that composure, can we turn the dial a little bit to make him a bit more on the front foot, a bit more aggressive? We want to tweak it that way – and he’s working hard on that every day.”

Stylistic adjustments aside, and a renewed emphasis on stopping the opposition notwithstanding, Gray is confident that O’Hora has the personality to cope with whatever is thrown at him this season, saying: “From the first time he came up for a look around, I got a sense of calmness from him – but also determination about what he wants to do, where he wants to take himself.

“He’s a leader. Even though he’s only 25, you forget that. And what I really liked about him was, every time I walked into a room during pre-season in Holland, or every time I’ve walked into the gym or dining room here, he’s always sitting with someone different.

“Sometimes all the new lads sit together because they’re in a similar situation. He was always with someone different. That’s testament to the boys who are already here – but also to the type he is.”

Providing an update on Cadden, who hasn’t played since picking up a thigh strain in the opening tie of the Premier Sports Cup group, away to Elgin, Gray said: “Cads returned to full training yesterday, which is really positive. We’ve maybe been quite patient because of his injury history, with last season and missing a bit of pre-season, we didn’t want to rush him through.

“But he’s responded really well. Hopefully he has a full week and is ready for the weekend.”

Harry McKirdy, meanwhile, is recovering from a chest infection that kept him out of Saturday’s game, the boss saying: “He was complaining about a bit of tightness in his chest and was feeling unwell. Hopefully that will be days rather than anything longer.”