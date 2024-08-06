SNS Group

Hoilett craves full Easter Road experience - starting with Celtic clash

As he weighed up his options and plotted the next move in a career that has taken him all the way to appearances at the World Cup in Qatar, Junior Hoilett kept one thought uppermost in his mind. Feeling wanted and valued – maybe even needed – would be the deciding factor in where he ended up next.

The 34-year-old Canadian international, who missed out on representing his country at this summer’s COPA America after picking up an injury in the first pre-tournament training session with the Canucks, has been on the Hibs radar for a while now. David Gray, working in part on intelligence from coach Craig Samson, who worked with Hoilett at Aberdeen over the closing stretch of last season, definitely wanted the former Blackburn, Reading and Vancouver Whitecaps player.

Now that he’s here, Hoilett is eager to get started. With Celtic at Easter Road on Sunday providing him with an early opportunity to impress a new audience.

“Yeah, I can’t wait,” he said, adding: “The fanbase here is big, it is a big club - and I can’t wait to pull on the jersey at Easter Road.

“I am delighted to be here. I can’t wait to get started – I am really looking forward to meeting the group and getting familiar with everyone.

“I was a bit devastated that I picked up an injury just before the COPA America started in the summer. I got injured in the first training session out there.

“That was unfortunate, but I stayed positive through the whole situation, I had a good conversation with the gaffer here and Sammy (Craig Samson). They kept in contact throughout, so it was good to hear their ideas on what they want to achieve this season.

“I liked the plan going forward – and I felt like I was wanted by the staff here. And I wanted to be a part of that plan. I am delighted to get the deal done – I can’t wait to get the ball rolling and get back out there.

“Sammy played a big role in speaking to the manager. The plan he had and what he wanted to achieve, that was something I wanted to be part of.”

With over 500 career appearances under his belt, Hoilett – who has won promotion from the EFL Championship with both QPR and Cardiff City – brings plenty of life experience to the squad. Given Gray’s complaint about a persistent “softness” in his team during Sunday’s catastrophic 3-0 loss to St Mirren, a bit of gravitas has to be of help.

“When you play in different leagues, in different environments and with different players it helps mould you as a player and as a person,” said Hoilett. “You get to experience a whole range of different things both on and off the field which all help you move forward.

“I am fortunate enough to have played with such great players and worked with some great staff. Everything is a learning experience; I have taken a lot of information on board and enjoyed the journey. I have met a lot of people who have helped me improve as a player and a person.

“I enjoyed my time at Aberdeen, and I got a good taste of Scottish football up there. The fans are passionate, and football is like a religion up here.

“I can’t wait to meet the fans; I am here to help the team progress and make sure we achieve our goals this season. Not only that, hopefully I can help the young players here to develop and achieve their potential as well.”