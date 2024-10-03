Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hearts favourite has provided his verdict on the Europa Conference League opener.

Ryan Stevenson says the Hearts demand for a win has hit the urgent stage as they prepare for kick-off in Azerbaijan.

The club take on Dinamo Minsk behind closed doors in their Europa Conference League opener, as part of the revamped league phase across UEFA competitions. Steven Naismith has been sacked as head coach, with interim boss Liam Fox’s first game in charge ending in a 1-1 Premiership draw at Tynecastle with Ross County.

They are without a competitive win this campaign and former Hearts forward Stevenson says no matter the circumstances, the Jambos simply have to dig out a win, somehow. He believes not even a draw is now good enough amid a testing run.

He told the Scottish Football Podcast: “The situation Hearts are in right now, it doesn’t matter if there is 10 fans, 10,000 or 100,000, Hearts just need to somehow muster a win. They need to muster a win quickly as every game that’s passing and it’s not even a draw now, that they can’t pick up three points, it is getting worse and worse and worse. It’s a massive night.”

Asked if there were signs against Ross County of hope ahead of the game on Thursday, he replied: “Not really. I think you had a couple of chances and if they took them it might have been different. But every team has chances in games.

“I think to come away from a 96th minute equaliser against Ross County, drawing 1-1 at home, is not where we need to be with all due respect to Ross County. Hearts, everything that is going off the park, on the park, trying to find a new manager and all the stuff using Tony Bloom’s company about trying to drum up analytical stuff on managers that might be coming in, I think it’s a bit of a mess just now.”