How to watch Dinamo Minsk vs Hearts: TV, live-stream details, kick-off time + why game is behind closed doors
Hearts are in Azerbaijan as they look to start their Conference League campaign with a win away at Dinamo Minsk.
There’s no time to jet into Baku for Jambos supporters with the game being played behind closed doors, but the task remains the same for interim manager Liam Fox and his players, victory in their league phase opener. Hearts haven’t won a game this season and Steven Naismith has been sacked as head coach.
A trip to Azerbaijan was clinched with a third place league finish last term and similar form that sealed that berth will be needed to secure a memorable win. Here’s all you need to know about how to watch the game that takes place far from home.
What time is kick-off?
Kick-off at the Mehdi Huseynzade Stadium is 17:45 UK time on October 3rd.
How do I watch the game on TV?
The match will be shown via TNT Sports 3. Coverage starts at 17:00. It’s available via Sky channel 432 for subscribers to TNT Sports.
Is there a live-stream?
Those with TNT Sports subscriptions can watch the match on the discovery+ app, with an active TNT subscription.
Why is the game behind closed doors?
This match takes place away from Dinamo Minsk’s native Belarus and behind closed doors. The game is under UEFA orders after Belarus allowed Russia to invade areas of Ukraine from their territory. European football’s governors moved to exile the nation’s clubs from staging UEFA matches in the country.
Dinamo Minsk’s summer qualifiers for European football were held at the Varosi Stadium in Mezőkövesd, Hungary, but UEFA rules prevent them hosting league-phase ties there. A Grade 4 venue is required for the Conference League and the Varosi is at Grade 3. The Grade-4 Mehdi Huseynzade ticks all the boxes and is also available to stage all three of Dinamo’s home ties. UEFA also insist clubs use just one venue during league-phase matches.
