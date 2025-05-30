The Hearts favourite’s future is up in the air amid a Sheffield Wednesday contract offer

A favourite of Hearts fans could be on the move this summer as a Sheffield Wednesday contract offer remains unsigned.

Callum Paterson shone for the Jambos between 2012-2017, playing a variety of positions, scoring 39 goals over 162 games. He has been with Sheffield Wednesday since 2020 but is out of contract as of the summer in this moment, with a new offer on the table should he want to continue his Owls journey.

Nothing has been agreed though and what comes next remains uncertain. Now there could be options on the table for the Hearts hero as a number of sides south of the border begin to monitor his status with free agency lurking.

Hearts hero could complete free transfer out of Sheffield Wednesday

According to the Star, a new deal for him is not nearing completion, with only club captain and ex Scotland international Barry Bannan close to new terms, defender Akin Famewo also not nailing colours to the mast. That has teams in the English Championship and League One lining up in case the Sheffield Wednesday contract offer is not accepted.

Reporting states: “The 30-year-old, who has played almost 200 games for the Owls during his spell at Hillsborough, has been offered a new contract to stay at the club beyond this summer, however at this point in time nothing has been agreed. Now, with Wednesday yet to wrap up a deal to keep him, The Star understands that a host of clubs across the Championship and League One are looking into tempting him away from Middlewood Road as a free agent.”

What former Hearts star has said about Sheffield Wednesday future

Speaking in the Spring about his future, Paterson said: “I spoke to the manager at the start of the season, and I obviously he said I wasn't in, well, not in the plans but I wouldn't get as much game time as I would like. So I said to him, ‘I'm here, I've always been here, and if you need me, I'll be ready.’ I kept myself ready and I took my chances when it came along. I said to him, at the time, my wife is due a baby in ten days, so I can't exactly do anything. It's not as if I'm going to leave, go and try at a new club. I'll be here and I'll stick it out. I'll ride the storm and hopefully come through the other side.”

Paterson also discussed his desire to get back into the Scotland squad under Steve Clarke. Capped 17 times by the national team, the ex Jambo added: “I have said before as well, it's the pinnacle of football for me is playing for the country. And I missed out on the Euros quad and the World Cups probably the last few times, which hurt, but there's obviously some real special players in that Scotland squad. If I just keep doing my job here and taking over and taking on my milestones, then hopefully I'll catch an eye.