Hearts are into the close season and attentions have turned to what Derek McInnes’ side will look like.

The former Aberdeen boss was officially unveiled at Tynecastle this week after leaving Kilmarnock. It was a disappointing 24/25 campaign in Gorgie with the club finishing in the Premiership’s bottom six, but there is hope for the future amid Tony Bloom’s proposed investment and the use of Jamestown analytics.

It’s been a busy week for Hearts as Craig Gordon has also extended his stay with the club until the end of next season. Elsewhere, here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to Tynecastle, from a star’s emotional yet madcap exit from current employers to one hero’s Sheffield Wednesday status.

New Hearts signing’s Tynecastle vow

Another piece of business done by Hearts this week is the signing of Greek star Alexandros Kyziridis. He has sent his first message to fans and told them he’s more than ready for his Hearts chance. Kyziridis wrote on social media: “Now a new journey begins at Heart of Midlothian, a club where history and soul walk side by side. I didn’t come just to play. I came to grow, to fight, and to honour the shirt. Thank you to everyone who stood by me through the highs and the lows. Tynecastle, I’m ready.”

Incoming Tynecastle man’s hilarious goodbye

Another man who has signed on the dotted line is Christian Borchgrevink. The right-back has agreed to join the club from Valerenga in Norway, who he has spent his entire career contracted with. He played his last home game earlier this month, coming off the bench in a draw with HamKam and now club media have this week shared the footage of him being given an emotional send off.

First, he appears with a frame in front of a lively section of the Norwegian club’s support, as he stood in front of them as they chanted, which he applauded. Borchgrevink was then pulled into the stand where he was met with further adoration as they chanted his name. He got down, signed some autographs and as things took a bizarre twist with a banner that appeared to say Edinburgh on it, he then flashed his backside to supporters, who acclaimed the gesture. You can watch the whole video HERE.

Duo get Scotland chance

Both Liam McFarlane and James Wilson started for Scotland U20s on Friday as they faced off against Slovakia. McFarlane has enjoyed a good season out on loan with East Fife and helped the Methill club into League One via the play-offs, while Wilson’s breakthrough back at Tynecastle has merited a senior national team call up. Slovakia came out on top 2-1, with fellow Hearts man in Adam Forrester starting the game as a substitute.

Sheffield Wednesday contract talks for ex star

Callum Paterson is fondly remembered at Tynecastle for his contributions in maroon between 2012-2017, having come through the club’s academy. Capable of playing several positions, he is out of contract at Sheffield Wednesday but has been offered a new deal. The Star have provided an update on his status on whether or not he’s committing to the Owls by saying: “It’s understood that as things stand the offers tabled to Paterson and Akin Famewo, however, are the subject of further negotiation and nothing has been immediately confirmed on the likely direction of their futures - though both are understood to be open to staying at Hillsborough.”