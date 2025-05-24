Another Premiership vacancy has opened up at one of Hearts and Hibs’ rivals, in shock circumstances.

Yet another Premiership vacancy has opened up as Hearts and Hibs get set to face another new manager.

Motherwell have confirmed the exit of Michael Wimmer, just three months after his arrival. He guided the club away from lingering Premiership relegation worries to a comfortable eighth placed finish and had been looking ahead to summer planning, but he heads home to Germany after just three months amid a family situation.

With Derek McInnes arriving at Hearts earlier this week, it means five of the 12 Premiership teams are set to head into the 25/26 campaign with a new gaffer. The other three are Dundee, Kilmarnock and Rangers, who are all searching for new leaders.

Michael Wimmer leaves Motherwell

Hibs didn’t face Motherwell under Wimmer but won two of their three games against the Steelmen this campaign. Hearts beat them twice at Tynecastle but lost first time around at Fir Park and their 0-0 draw pre split in Lanarkshire had the club drop into the bottom six.

A Motherwell statement reads: “We can confirm that Michael Wimmer has departed the club to become manager of German side SSV Jahn Regensburg. After the final match of the 2024/25 season, Wimmer travelled back home to Germany. He reached out to the Chairman and Chief Executive of the club to inform them that he would like to remain in Germany to take up a position as manager of 3. Liga side SSV Jahn Regensburg.

“Wimmer explained the reasons for wishing to accept the new role were predominantly due to major family issues that have recently arisen in Germany. Following extensive conversations with Michael, the club very reluctantly negotiated a compensation package with SSV Jahn Regensburg. The club wishes Michael and his family the best going forward. The club will now start the process of recruiting a new manager with immediate effect. The club will be making no further comment at this time.”

Why Hearts and Hibs rival is heading back home

Wimmer said: “I want to thank the Board and all the staff at the club for the way they welcomed me to Scotland and also supported me so much from when I arrived in February. They have done everything to support me and my family during my time here. This has been an ongoing, extremely difficult position that I have found myself in, and the club have done all they could to support me during these challenging times, both whilst I was in post and while I have been back in Germany.

“I am sorry to all the Motherwell fans; the support you have shown me has been outstanding, and I have loved learning about this wonderful club. This decision was an extremely hard one for me to make; however, I have decided to move back home, as I need to put my family first and be with them, and I want to thank the board for the understanding shown through these challenging times.

“I hope the club can continue to progress next season. I really enjoyed the time I spent in Scotland. There are great people at the club who are ambitious and want the best for the club going forward. I only wish everyone at Motherwell FC the very best for the future.”