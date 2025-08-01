Hearts fixture change as the SPFL are forced to reschedule

Premiership game will be switched as a result of UEFA tie

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts are preparing for a fixture change early in the new Premiership season as a result of Dundee United’s European progress. New head coach Derek McInnes is currently preparing for a league debut at Tynecastle Park on Monday night against former club Aberdeen, but the next game on the calendar is set to move.

The Scottish Professional Football League will be forced to reorganise United’s top-flight match against Hearts at Tannadice the following weekend. It is currently due to take place on Saturday, 9 August, at 3pm, but United will now be playing in Europe on Thursday, 7 August. They won’t be expected to take on a domestic match less than 48 hours later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim Goodwin’s team beat UNA Strassen of Luxembourg 2-0 on aggregate last night to reach the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round. Their next opponents are Austrian side Rapid Vienna on Thursday 7 and 14 August. It is likely that the SPFL will move Dundee United v Hearts back 24 hours to Sunday, 10 August, with official confirmation still to come.

The trip to Tayside may double as a debut for at least one of the Edinburgh club’s incoming new signings. Pierre Landry Kabore and Tomas Magnusson will be confirmed as Hearts players as soon as work permits and visas are received from the UK Home Office. Hearts are hopeful they will be through in time for Monday’s season-opener against Aberdeen.

However, it is possible that one or both may not arrive in time, meaning Kabore and/or Magnusson could need to wait until the match at Tannadice the following weekend. Kabore, the Burkina Faso international forward, landed in Edinburgh more than three weeks ago and went through the immigration process hoping to finalise his transfer from the Estonian club JK Narva Trans. A work permit is the final piece of paperwork to be rubber-stamped before he is officially announced.

Magnusson, the Icelandic midfielder, flew to Scotland earlier this week to finalise a move from Valur Reykjavik in his homeland. Papers for his visa are being worked on at the moment as he looks to continue his career in the William Hill Premiership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts transfer news as new signings arrive

“We have done everything we can on Landry, that needs to be said,” explained McInnes. “We have done everything on our end that we can. We're just in the land of hoping for the Home Office to rubber-stamp it. We don't anticipate any issues regarding why it's not been rubber-stamped. I think it's just volume and time, and nothing to indicate that it's going to be a problem. Equally, there’s nothing to say when it's going to be. We've done everything we can. We've been given every encouragement that there's no issue. It's just a volume thing.

“I feel for him because normally, as a new signing, you come in just bursting to get going. Sometimes there needs to be a slight delay. But I think for him, the enjoyment of all that and the feel-good factor of all that is getting diluted because it's just frustrating.

“You see his team-mates going out and training every day, see them preparing for games. We just try to keep the boy's head up, really. Unfortunately for him, he's not been able to take part yet. We're trying to do all we can as a club to support him and he seems in good spirits. He understands where it's at. We would just like that now to be resolved as quickly as possible. We would like to think that we could get both lads in with a chance for Monday night.”

READ MORE: Players to leave Hearts