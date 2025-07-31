Deals could be done before the Scottish Premiership kick-off against Aberdeen

Icelandic midfielder Tomas Bent Magnusson has arrived in Edinburgh to join Hearts and could be signed before Monday’s opening Premiership match against Aberdeen. An initial five-figure transfer deal is in place with his club, Valur Reykjavik, and Tynecastle officials must secure a UK visa before they can officially announce the arrival of the 22-year-old.

Hearts have submitted the relevant documentation and will hope to have Magnusson’s move confirmed by kick-off on Monday evening. They are also awaiting final confirmation of a work permit for the Burkina Faso international forward Pierre Landry Kabore, who is moving from Estonian side JK Narva Trans. He could be in line for a debut against Aberdeen if paperwork arrives in time.

“We have done everything we can on Landry, that needs to be said,” explained the Hearts head coach, Derek McInnes. “We have done everything on our end that we can. We're just in the land of hoping for the Home Office to rubber-stamp it. We don't anticipate any issues regarding why it's not been rubber-stamped. I think it's just volume and time, and nothing to indicate that it's going to be a problem. Equally, there’s nothing to say when it's going to be. We've done everything we can. We've been given every encouragement that there's no issue. It's just a volume thing.”

Kabore arrived in Scotland more than three weeks ago and saw the transfer of Albanian winger Sabah Kerjota go through last week. The player is frustrated and eager to begin his Hearts career. “I feel for him because normally, as a new signing, you come in just bursting to get going,” said McInnes. “Sometimes there needs to be a slight delay. But I think for him, the enjoyment of all that and the feel-good factor of all that is getting diluted because it's just frustrating.

“You see his team-mates going out and training every day, see them preparing for games. We just try to keep the boy's head up, really. Unfortunately for him, he's not been able to take part yet. We're trying to do all we can as a club to support him and he seems in good spirits. He understands where it's at. We would just like that now to be resolved as quickly as possible. We would like to think that we could get both lads in with a chance for Monday night.”

Kabore and Magnusson will become the eighth and ninth new Hearts signings since the end of last season. Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink, Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis, Portuguese forward Claudio Braga, Irish midfielder Oisin McEntee, Belgian striker Elton Kabangu, Scottish centre-back Stuart Findlay all arrived before Kerjota.

Hearts transfers almost done but window still open if McInnes needs more

Incomings would be almost complete once Kabore and Magnusson are finalised. “Yeah, we'd be very close, I think,” said McInnes. “We obviously tried to identify getting a bit more pace, a bit more physicality, and I think we've got that. Obviously re-signing Lawrence [Shankland] was a big part of that. I think every striker we've got can complement Lawrence. Lawrence for me is the guy who was so key in this in terms of having that ready-made goalscorer in the building.

“A lot of the new signings have shown a wee flavour of why we brought them to the club. Hopefully there's a bit more of that to come. We're still way short of the window closing so a lot of factors can happen between now and then. Whether it's players getting injured longer-term or players moving on, that might free up maybe a bit more space for that. If we can get these two done, then it's just important that we try and free up some space and try to move one or two lads on to get some regular football. We're not going to be able to provide that for everybody, clearly.”

A first-team squad of more than 30 players makes McInnes’ job difficult when it comes to keeping people happy. Agreeing outgoing transfers and loans will become a major priority for Hearts officials in August. “Yeah, I'm not going to be blasé with that. The window can't possibly shut with the amount of players we've got at the minute,” he acknowledged.

“When you actually look at it, we've got [Craig] Gordon, [Jamie] McCart, Borchgrevink, [Calem] Nieuwenhof, [Beni] Baningime, Finlay Pollock, Kabore, Magnusson - there are seven or eight potentially that might not be available for Monday right away. When you factor all that in, there's not actually that many left over. If everybody is fit, there's clearly a problem. I'm well aware that we need to reduce the cost, we need to reduce the size of the squad.

“The club have been really supportive because a lot of clubs will wait and say: ‘You need to get players out before you can get players in.’ But they have put a huge trust in us to get in what we need, and trust us to try and make the necessary changes in the squad. We don't want to stop what we need to do to get players in. We can't let having too many players stop us doing what we want to do. The board have been so supportive of that and understanding.

“Equally, I'm understanding that there has to be a natural process and a few players will need to move on to get regular football. These conversations have been had and are ongoing. We've got a lot of good players, and I'm in no doubt there will be a lot of interest in a lot of our players. Clubs will be looking at what players aren't playing regularly, and I'm pretty sure that a lot of our players will be attractive to other clubs.”

Borchgrevink is expected to be available to face Aberdeen. McInnes provided an update on other Hearts players who have been injured. “Borchgrevink is fine. He trained more or less the full session yesterday and trained the full session today. No adverse effects so he's good to go.

“Nieuwenhof, I think, is doing full training on Saturday. As long as there are no effects of that, I think he should be fine. He's running, he did a bit of running today with the medical team and he’s running tomorrow. All being well, he will train Saturday. Beni has got a wee bit more to do. I think Beni is actually doing a bit of running tomorrow as well - straight line stuff he'll be fine with. The nature of his injury is just that little impact on the inside of the knee.”

